Officials: Worker killed on job at WV prep plant

An electrician working at a coal preparation plant died on the job Wednesday, West Virginia officials said.
The employee, a plant electrician, was working at Kanawha Eagle LLC’s South Hollow Preparation Plant, in Kanawha County, Wednesday. The electrician was shocked and died from injuries from the shock at about 8 a.m.
An email from the state Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training said the office was investigating. A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Labor said that the Mine Safety Health Administration is also investigating the death.
According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the federal government has proposed about $9,850 in penalties against the company this year for citations, orders and safeguards. Kanawha Eagle Mining hasn’t paid any of the penalties to date.
There have been five deaths at coal mines this year, according to MSHA.