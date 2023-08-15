Wednesday marks one year since passage of a landmark federal law designed to spur an influx of public and private climate and renewable energy investments in West Virginia and nationwide.
As the Inflation Reduction Act approached its one-year anniversary, its potential to help power a cleaner energy economy became obvious during the West Virginia Public Energy Authority’s latest meeting.
The law signed by President Joe Biden came up repeatedly during presentations by officials from the West Virginia Office of Energy, the state Department of Environmental Protection and FirstEnergy during the authority’s July 26 meeting.
“One of the most important things we’re looking at now is identifying additional opportunities of funding through the IRA,” said Nicholas Preservati, who took over as director of the Office of Energy last month.
The Inflation Reduction Act approved an unprecedented $369 billion in clean energy and climate spending, including a 10% tax credit for renewable energy projects in energy communities like those all over West Virginia.
The law’s renewable energy production and investment tax credits have accelerated deployment of cleaner energy over the past year.
The American Clean Power Association, a renewable energy trade group, released a report finding $271 billion in domestic utility-scale clean energy investments have been announced since August 2022, surpassing total investment into United States clean power projects commissioned between 2015 and 2022.
The past year brought 83 new utility-scale clean energy manufacturing facilities or facility expansions, including 14 utility-scale battery storage manufacturing facilities, per the report.
One of those was Massachusetts-based energy storage and technology company Form Energy’s planned battery manufacturing plant in Hancock County. The facility will employ more than 750 people when operating at full capacity at the site of the old Weirton Steel plant, Form Energy has said.
Douglas Hartman, energy services director for FirstEnergy, told the Public Energy Authority the company would see a $16 million benefit from investment in a 19-megawatt solar facility slated for completion by year’s end in Monongalia County because of the Inflation Reduction Act.
FirstEnergy subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison projected benefits from the law’s restoration of a solar investment tax credit and addition of an energy community tax credit in a recent filing on solar deployment plans with state utility regulators.
The Inflation Reduction Act’s direct-pay investment tax credit option allows nonprofit groups, state and local governments and other tax-exempt entities to receive renewable energy tax credits as direct payments. Federal investment tax credit savings for solar installations historically have been unavailable for tax-exempt entities.
But much of the Inflation Reduction Act’s support has yet to kick in, with a wide array of funding opportunities for tackling climate pollution and upgrading home energy upcoming.
The onus will be on states to distribute funding that’s been allotted and go after additional support to be granted on a competitive basis.
“There is an important role for states,” said Lori Bird, U.S. energy director at the World Resources Institute, a global research nonprofit.
State officials are still figuring out who will take the lead on capitalizing on one key element of Inflation Reduction Act-enabled programming.
At the Public Energy Authority’s latest meeting, Laura Crowder, director of the DEP’s Division of Air Quality, highlighted $5 billion through a Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program to provide grants to states and local governments to develop and implement a greenhouse gas reduction plan.
Crowder noted states are to receive $3 million over four years to establish the plan, in the first, planning grant phase of the program.
In the second phase of the grant program, the EPA will award grants to implement measures in plans developed with planning grants in the first phase. State plans are due to the EPA by March 1, 2024.
Crowder told the authority board eligible activities under the planning grant that supports the Priority Climate Action Plans due March 1 include subawards to academic institutions and nonprofits, studies, planning and implementing meetings and workshops, and metrics-tracking activities.
Priority Climate Action Plans are to include a list of near-term, high-priority, implementation-ready measures to lower greenhouse gas pollution and an analysis of emissions reductions that would be achieved through implementation.
Crowder said at the July 26 meeting the DEP is the lead agency on the planning grant.
But DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said Tuesday the DEP is discussing with the Office of Energy transferring leadership of the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program to the office. Fletcher said the DEP would stay engaged in a supporting role and provide resources as necessary if that transfer takes place.
Fletcher said in an email the Office of Energy’s mission more closely reflects the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program’s goals and is “better suited to treat oversight of the program as an absolute priority.”
Crowder had said the DEP, in the weeks to follow, would contact state agencies, municipalities and industry sources to discuss what they can do to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The Office of Energy is already slated to play another key Inflation Reduction Act-enabled role: conduit for tens of millions in consumer rebate programs approved under the law.
West Virginia is slated to receive $44.2 million for home energy performance-based, whole-house rebates and another $44 million to develop a high-efficiency home rebate program that includes a $14,000 cap per household.
The former funding stream will cover rebates for energy efficiency retrofits ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 for individual households and up to $400,000 for multifamily buildings. It’ll also cover grants to provide rebates for home retrofits of up to $2,000 for retrofits cutting energy use by 20% or more and up to $4,000 for retrofits for saving 35% or more.
Caps under the latter funding stream will be $8,000 for heat pump costs, $1,750 for a heat pump water heater and $4,000 for panel and service upgrades. Other rebates will cover electric stoves and clothes dryers, as well as insulation and air-sealing measures.
Heat pumps, which save energy by transferring, instead of generating, heat. Energy efficiency and climate advocates have embraced heat pumps as a way to cut energy dependence on other countries and slow the devastating effects of climate change driven by burning fossil fuels.
“One thing that’s pretty cool about it is regardless of how much funding comes [through] this act is essentially we’re sort of legitimizing heat pumps and bringing them to the public’s attention,” said Theresa Pistochini, engineering co-director at the University of California Davis Energy Efficiency Institute and Western Cooling Efficiency Center.
Pistochini views the Biden administration’s emphasis on home energy upgrades through heat pumps and improved ventilation and filtration as a positive.
“You just didn’t hear about those types of topics,” Pistochini said. “So I think just building this awareness, even without incentives, I think if people are going to replace their system, and there’s some awareness of choices and options, they’re going to be better informed consumers.”
Since much of the Inflation Reduction Act’s funding opportunities still lie ahead, the law’s long-term political upshot remains to be seen. But Bird believes the law’s design to incentivize investment energy communities is poised to pay off in West Virginia.
“The IRA incentives encourage investment in areas that are in fossil fuel transition,” Bird said.
