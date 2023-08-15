Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Eye on the IRA
Buy Now

Douglas Hartman, FirstEnergy energy services director, touted benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act during the West Virginia Public Energy Authority's latest meeting.

 MIKE TONY | Gazette-Mail

Wednesday marks one year since passage of a landmark federal law designed to spur an influx of public and private climate and renewable energy investments in West Virginia and nationwide.

As the Inflation Reduction Act approached its one-year anniversary, its potential to help power a cleaner energy economy became obvious during the West Virginia Public Energy Authority’s latest meeting.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmedia

llc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you