Federal workplace regulators have proposed a $12,288 fine for the chemical manufacturing company whose Belle facility was the site of an explosion that killed one employee and left two others hospitalized in December.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed the penalty for Optima Belle LLC for violating federal code that requires employers to provide a workplace “free from recognized hazards that were causing or likely to cause death or serious physical harm to employees.”
The agency’s investigation ended with its June 7 issuance of the citation, just inside the six-month window it has to inspect and issue citations related to hazardous conditions per federal statute.
John Gillenwater, 42, of Hurricane, was the chemical plant worker killed by the Dec. 8 explosion.
OSHA found that Optima Belle left employees exposed to overpressurization and explosion hazards while operating a chemical drying process.
Employees were conducting a drying process on a solid chlorinated product in a double cone dryer on the night of Dec. 8 at Optima Belle’s plant on the Chemours site in Belle when the explosion happened, according to regulators.
The agency has given Optima Belle a July 9 deadline to abate the violation by developing policies, procedures, controls and training to prevent the hazard described from occurring in the future.
The company has the right to contest and litigate the case, OSHA spokeswoman Lenore Uddyback-Fortson noted. The fine amount becomes a final order if the employer accepts it as issued, and a different amount could be reached through a settlement of the matter.
Optima Belle has scheduled an informal conference to discuss the citation, according to Uddyback-Fortson. The informal conference has been scheduled but is not open to the public, Uddyback-Fortson said, declining to give the date of the conference.
An Optima Belle spokesman could not be reached for comment.
The U.S. Chemical Safety Board is still investigating the incident, board spokeswoman Hillary Cohen said Monday.
The board released a brief investigative update in March, noting that dark specks were observed in the chlorinated dry bleach powder shortly before the incident, causing the powder samples to fail visual inspection multiple times before the explosion.
The board said in March that it is working to determine the source of these dark specks and their composition, adding that the explosion occurred during the first trial batch of a process operation for South Charleston-based Clearon Corp.
The board noted in its incident summary that one of the projectiles the explosion produced landed on the nearby highway, injuring a resident.
The incident prompted a four-hour shelter-in-place for residents within a 2-mile radius in Eastern Kanawha County.
Optima Belle told West Virginia state Department of Environmental Protection in a Feb. 24 letter that the company hadn’t resumed operations at the facility and was still assessing how to minimize the possibility of another explosion and fire. Optima Belle’s environment, health and safety manager, Michelle Given, added in the letter that the company had yet to receive authorization to access the site damaged by the explosion.
But an agreement between Optima Belle, the chemical board and OSHA authorizing the company to access the damaged site took effect Feb. 25, according to Cohen.
In January, the DEP issued the company a notice of violation for “not operat[ing] its facility to minimize the possibility of an explosion which released hazardous waste constituents to the air and soil.”
The DEP announced Dec. 10 that air monitoring data collected by its Division of Air Quality indicated that no federal national ambient air quality standards were exceeded during or in the hours following the explosion.
The agency concluded the fire that burned for two hours after the blast did not create ongoing emissions to the atmosphere. The DEP based that conclusion on data from an ambient-air monitoring station in Charleston, 8 air miles from the Optima Belle facility.
Optima, a Georgia-based chemical company, acquired manufacturing assets in Belle from Chemours in 2015. Chemours, which is based in Wilmington, Delaware, was founded as a spinoff in 2015 from DuPont, the former longtime site owner. Ownership of the Belle plant site was transferred to Chemours that year.