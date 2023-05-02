Electric reliability has long been an issue in outage-prone West Virginia.
Newly filed reliability reports from West Virginia’s investor-owned utilities suggest the issue has gotten worse.
Appalachian Power, Wheeling Power, Mon Power and Potomac Edison annual reliability reports for 2022 required by the Public Service Commission filed in recent days showed decreased reliability across metrics measuring the ability to avoid power interruptions.
Appalachian Power reported figures indicating a 15% increase from 2021 to 2022 in an index used to measure average interruption frequency with major event days in which interruption duration passes a certain threshold. The utility also reported increases in indices measuring average interruption and duration frequency without major event days from 2021 to 2022.
Wheeling Power reported a 23% increase in its average system interruption frequency index and a 170% increase in an index used to measure average system interruption duration, both with major event days included.
Sustained interruptions caused by equipment failures rose 17% with major event days excluded and reliability complaints increased 49% from 2021 to 2022 for Appalachian Power, according to a Gazette-Mail review of the company’s reliability reports.
Appalachian Power’s system average interruption duration index increased from 2017 to 2022 both including and excluding major event days, despite a vegetation management program surcharge and other reliability efforts.
“We are concerned about those numbers,” PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane said in an email through a spokesperson when asked about the 2022 reliability figures reported by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power as well as Mon Power and Potomac Edison.
Lane said the numbers would be addressed in an Appalachian Power filing in the spring of 2024, when a 2021 PSC order required the four utilities to reevaluate their reliability targets.
Potomac Edison didn’t meet any of its targets, which it attributed in its filing to an increase in equipment failures as well as outages caused by substations and animals.
In its reliability filing, Mon Power attributed its failure to meet a customer average interruption duration index target to much higher storm activity and a small number of large outages, including a broken crossarm on a large, rural transmission line that affected over 2,700 customers.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said system interruption duration results in 2022 were impacted by weather, citing high rainfall from May to August and elevated storm activity, especially in June and July.
In 2011, the state Public Service Commission imposed rules for electric reliability requirements in response to outages caused by a 2009 winter storm. Those rules required utilities to submit annual reliability reports listing outage duration and frequency data, number and causes of sustained power interruptions and planned improvements for utilities’ worst-performing circuits.
In 2012, a derecho left 1.6 million West Virginians without power, some for two weeks. Hurricane Sandy also caused significant outages. The following year, in an order that cited those two storms, the commission ordered all electric utilities to file time-cycle-based right-of-way vegetation control programs and status reports on planned improvements to storm response procedures.
West Virginia finished last in reliability and overall performance in a ranking of electric utility performance among all states released last year by the Citizens Utility Board, an Illinois consumer advocate group.
Appalachian Power’s West Virginia coverage area ranked in the highest 3% of all 958 listed utilities nationwide in outage minutes per year and outage minutes per interruption, as well as the highest 9% in non-momentary electric interruption frequency in 2021, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
Moye said Appalachian Power is implementing measures to lower the frequency and duration of outages, including increasing pole and equipment inspections and replacements.
To augment its cycle-based vegetation management program in which it clears vegetation from rights of way every four years, Appalachian Power is implementing a mid-cycle review for identification and removal of danger trees, according to Moye.
Moye said the company is equipping distribution circuits with equipment that automatically identifies and isolates outage locations, which he said reduces the number of customers affected by an outage.
FirstEnergy spokesperson Hannah Catlett said Mon Power and Potomac Edison, both FirstEnergy utilities, plan to file a rate review this month that will recommend a program to enhance reliability.
Catlett recalled a 2022 Mon Power announcement that the company had completed distribution system improvements aimed at reducing service interruptions for nearly 2,900 customers.
That work included installment of equipment to enhance reliability for nearly 2,000 customers in Greenbrier and Webster counties and the construction of a new power line tying 644 customers in the Arnoldsburg area of Roane County to an alternate circuit.
“Over the past few years, we’ve begun installing new automated technology and equipment across our service territory to help prevent and limit the length of outages due to reasons out of our control, like severe weather,” Catlett said in an email.
Customers have had to endure rate hikes amid outage issues.
The PSC approved fuel cost rate hikes totaling $124 million for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power customers last year. In December, the PSC approved a $91.8 million fuel cost rate increase for Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers.
