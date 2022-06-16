Pennsylvania’s attorney general has announced criminal charges against a Charleston-based natural gas drilling and production company for allegedly failing to address environmental hazards at Western Pennsylvania well pads.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges filed in Greene County, Pennsylvania, last week against Greylock Production LLC of Charleston and Colorado-based Energy Corp. of America, which sold assets to Greylock in 2017. The charges followed a grand jury investigation.
Thirteen Energy Corp. well pads let fluids escape into soil and groundwater before they were shut down and reclaimed, affecting drinking water supplies of landowners living near the well pads, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.
Shapiro’s office assumed jurisdiction over the case following a referral from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Investigators examined the use of allegedly unpermitted impoundments at unconventional well pads in Greene and Clearfield counties. Some of the impoundments leaked and contaminated at least two domestic water supplies, according to Shapiro’s office.
Greylock perpetuated environmental problems after acquiring Energy Corp. assets, according to the grand jury. Greylock operated a Greene County well pad that a Pennsylvania DEP inspector testified was built improperly, according to the grand jury presentment.
Greylock faces 20 second-degree and third-degree misdemeanor charges, with the Attorney General's Office alleging violations of the Pennsylvania’s Solid Waste Management Act and Clean Streams Law.
The attorney general alleges that Greylock was responsible for unlawful storage or disposal of impoundment sludge or related material from a former well-site pit and disposal from leaking impoundments in Greene County.
Energy Corp. faces a third-degree felony charge of failing to comply with the Clean Streams Law and 11 third-degree misdemeanor charges for alleged violations of the Solid Waste Management Act.
Energy Corp. violated state law by operating 17 impoundments without a permit in three Greene County municipalities and one Clearfield County municipality from February 2009 through November 2017, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Greylock admitted that, in February 2020, foam from an open-topped tank blew onto the well pad and then traveled to the pad’s drainage ditches through a failed seam in the containment, according to the grand jury. The foam migrated to a sediment basin and then to a nearby stream tributary.
An inspection of the site four days later found the sediment basin overflowing and the stream laden with large foam piles, according to the presentment.
A DEP inspector discovered subcontractors spraying a material onto rock above the mouth of the stream during a subsequent inspection, according to the presentment. The subcontractors allegedly said they had been directed to spray laundry soap or fabric softener onto the rocks. A Greylock employee allegedly said the spray was a defoaming agent.
But that agent isn’t to be used in aquatic environments and was not approved for use there by the DEP, according to the grand jury. Applying the defoamer removed visual evidence of the stream impact and further affected the stream, the presentment said.
Subsequent analysis of water samples allegedly showed the presence of surfactants in the sediment basin and tributary and a drilling fluid surfactant compound in the sediment basin.
Two employees who Shapiro’s office said oversaw the projects also were criminally charged. The grand jury found that John David Sollon Jr., 52, of Greene County, directed the unlawful burial of waste at a Greene County well pad. Grand jurors said Sollon served as Energy Corp.'s pad construction foreman.
The grand jury determined that Donald Supcoe III, 36, of Morgantown, directed the transfer of water using onsite pits as centralized impoundments, directed the burial of waste at the same Greene County well pad and was involved in the spill of surfactant at another Greene County well pad. Supcoe is a former director of land operations and permitting and previously was a supervisor at Energy Corp., according to the grand jury.
Supcoe and Sollon allowed contaminants to enter into soil and groundwater in the area, the grand jury found.
“By charging the defendants and the companies who employ them, we can both seek to hold them criminally accountable for these egregious acts and send a clear message to others about how seriously we take protecting the environment and public health,” Shapiro said in a news release.
In an emailed statement, Greylock corporate affairs manager Jennifer Vieweg said the company was “tremendously disappointed” by the charges.
She contended that the charges don’t account for Greylock never using the sites in support of its operations and called the spill highlighted in the grand jury presentment “minor.”
Vieweg said Greylock would continue to work to clean up the former impoundment sites to demonstrate an “ongoing commitment to responsibly and safely develop natural resources for the good of the communities” where it operates.
The Pennsylvania DEP declined comment on the charges.
Greylock’s assets include more than 900,000 acres, 4,400 wells and 2,600 miles of pipeline, according to the presentment.