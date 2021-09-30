Jamie Shinn has learned the tears often flow long after the floodwaters have gone.
“I’ve had a lot of people cry,” said Shinn, an assistant geology professor at West Virginia University. “People who seem tough and hardened break down crying about the story of the flood, often because they’ve never told anyone before.”
Shinn’s research has drawn from interviews of Greenbrier County residents whose communities were devastated by the June 2016 flood that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 5,000 homes.
But Shinn has found during her study of community responses to extreme weather that understanding doesn’t always come after the flood.
“They’ll talk and talk. It’s very moving,” Shinn said. “And then, I’ll say something like, ‘Well, what do you think caused it?’ And I’ve had people button back up and say, ‘Well, you’re going to try to get me to talk about climate change, and I’m not interested in that.’”
The resiliency of West Virginians following flooding and how to elevate awareness of the climate crisis driving greater flood damage in the state were the main points of discussion during a recent webinar hosted by the nonprofit West Virginia Center on Climate Change.
“[C]onversations around the dinner table is where it all begins,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said. “The more people feel like we can talk about this, the more we’re going to make progress.”
The webinar featured panelists Shinn, Rosser and Nicolas Zegre, associate professor of forest hydrology at West Virginia University.
Zegre recalled that his Morgantown home near a hilltop was flooded three times in a six-week period in June and July.
Rosser remembered her Clay County home getting inundated with Elk River waters during the June 2016 flood.
“I was assured when I got my house 15 years ago that the Sutton Dam was going to take care of everything,” Rosser said, noting that she hadn’t had flood insurance. “Going through another flood emotionally, spiritually, financially, is out of the question. My mind can’t go there, and every time it rains, I feel my blood pressure rise.”
West Virginia was affected by 12 billion-dollar disaster events, 11 of them floods, that cost an estimated $110 billion from 2010 through 2020, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.
Heavy rainfall has become more frequent in West Virginia, where temperatures have warmed 0.5 to 1 degree Fahrenheit in the past century, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Climbing temperatures and shifting precipitation patterns are likely to make floods and droughts more intense, according to the agency, with flooding becoming worse during winters and springs, and droughts parching the land more in summers and falls.
Shinn stressed the importance of presenting research to address the climate crisis to policymakers with options.
She’s focused on converting environmental research into policy as one of three WVU faculty fellows in the inaugural cohort of researchers in Bridge, a campus-wide science and technology policy and communications initiative to help researchers translate their work into governance.
“[Policymakers] have to be able to pay for it,” Shinn said. “It has to be equitable … I’m not saying, ‘Look, climate change is upon us, you guys have to do X, Y and Z.’"
Shinn recommended researchers present feedback from interviewees to lawmakers to show their work isn’t just an academic exercise – or a prescription set in stone.
“Nobody wants somebody from an ivory tower to come tell them how to run their town, county, state, whatever it is,” Shinn said.
Shinn, Rosser and Zegre see bringing science to policymakers, and the constituents who elect them, as the key to climate crisis mitigation that could mean both less floodwaters and less tears for generations to come.
“I wouldn’t spend my life thinking about this stuff,” Shinn said, “if I didn’t think transformation was both necessary and possible.”