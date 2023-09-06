Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Orphaned well

Work is set to begin later this month to plug this orphaned gas well within the Gauley River National Recreation Area.

 Courtesy photo

Work is scheduled to begin Sept. 18 on plugging one of nearly 20 abandoned gas wells found on land managed by New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The project, announced by the park on Wednesday, involves a well drilled in the 1950s that has been inactive and abandoned for about 20 years. The well is located in the Koontz Bend area of the Gauley River National Recreation Area in Nicholas County. 

Stories you might like

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you