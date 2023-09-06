Work is scheduled to begin Sept. 18 on plugging one of nearly 20 abandoned gas wells found on land managed by New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
The project, announced by the park on Wednesday, involves a well drilled in the 1950s that has been inactive and abandoned for about 20 years. The well is located in the Koontz Bend area of the Gauley River National Recreation Area in Nicholas County.
The well will be plugged with cement and wellhead equipment will be removed, after which the drilling pad and access road will be graded and seeded with native grasses.
Abandoned and unplugged gas wells can jeopardize public health and safety by emitting noxious gases like methane and contaminating groundwater, while littering the landscape with rusted equipment.
Work on the project is expected to take up to three weeks to complete. While plugging work is underway, those traveling on Lucas Road, near the Koontz Bend area, are urged to be alert for heavy equipment entering and exiting the worksite.
The Nicholas County well is one of three orphaned oil and gas wells on federal land to be plugged and reclaimed through a $1.27 million contract funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The other two wells are located in Ohio's Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
North Wind Site Services of Morgantown was awarded the contract to perform the work.
"Plugging and remediating this abandoned gas well will help to ensure the park is safe and welcoming to West Virginians and Americans nationwide looking to enjoy wild and wonderful West Virginia," said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in announcing the contract.
West Virginia is one of 24 states eligible to receive $25 million each in federal funds in an initial grant phase for use in plugging orphan oil and gas wells. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection plans to use the money to plug and remediate about 160 abandoned wells across the state.
