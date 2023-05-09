Asim Haque, PJM interconnection vice president of state policy and member services, shows West Virginia lawmakers the state recently had more than 12,000 megawatts of queued capacity, most of it renewable, during an interim legislative session meeting Tuesday.
West Virginia lawmakers heard again, at an interim legislative session meeting Tuesday, from a representative of the Mid-Atlantic power grid operator covering West Virginia that recently highlighted potential reliability risks to meeting rising electricity demand.
The Joint Standing Energy and Manufacturing Committee welcomed a presentation from Asim Haque of PJM Interconnection focused on a February report from PJM that found increasing reliability risks during the transition to a decarbonized electric grid.
The report from PJM said resource retirements are outpacing the construction of new resources, partly due to siting and supply chain issues.
“We have already overseen an energy transition,” Haque told the committee at its meeting at Marshall University in Huntington. “We are trying to carefully oversee another one right now.”
The last energy transition, Haque said, was from coal to gas as the dominant fuel in PJM’s generation mix — outside West Virginia, where coal is still the dominant source of electric power.
PJM’s backlog of proposed projects shows a rise in renewables is in store for West Virginia and the rest of the country.
Solar, storage and wind accounted for 97% across PJM’s area spanning 12 states and Washington, D.C. as of April 1, according to Haque’s presentation. Those sources accounted for 82% of queued capacity in West Virginia. Solar alone accounted for 59% of PJM’s queued capacity and 66% of West Virginia’s capacity backlog.
West Virginia’s queued capacity of 12,171 megawatts as of April 1 nearly matched its existing capacity of 14,178 megawatts as of Dec. 31.
Haque alluded to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approving a PJM reform plan late last year PJM has pledged will speed up the influx of renewables into the grid.
PJM’s installed capacity mix as of Dec. 31 was 47% gas, 24% coal and 18% nuclear, with hydro, wind and solar combining to make up 8%. In West Virginia, coal comprised 88% of the installed capacity mix.
But renewable generation surpassed coal and nuclear in the United States’ electric power sector last year, the federal Energy Information Administration said in March. It was the first time renewable generation — wind, solar, hydro, biomass and geothermal — surpassed coal-fired generation in the electric power sector for the first time.
Haque said PJM had found thermal generators (nuclear, gas and coal) are essential reliability services.
Haque had presented PJM’s perspective on the electric grid reliability scare that West Virginia and surrounding states endured over Christmas weekend in a January state legislative meeting.
The release of a PJM report evaluating that period due last month has been pushed back to June or July, Haque told state lawmakers.
Pro-coal members of the Legislature and the state Public Service Commission have touted coal’s importance as a source of reliable power. Both bodies have pointed to reliability to justify the state’s anachronistic reliance on coal.
But renewable energy advocates say the state risks decreased reliability the tighter it clings to coal.
Rocky Mountain Institute, a Colorado-based clean energy consulting firm, submitted a filing to the PSC last month in a case soliciting electric supply recommendations arguing the PSC risks decreasing electric reliability by requiring coal-fired plants operate at a use rate of at least 69%.
Rocky Mountain Institute contended that forcing older steam units to run at a higher frequency could cause additional wear and tear on the plants, possibly resulting in forced outages and increasing the risk of unexpected reliability events.
The filing came in a case in which the PSC granted a West Virginia Coal Association request to create a task force to consider ways to decrease energy costs for West Virginia utility customers, including operating at higher capacity factors.
