West Virginia lawmakers were presented with data during their latest legislative session showing how much greater reliance on coal is in the state than other states in the regional electric grid.
But there’s a lot of solar waiting on the horizon.
Lawmaker panels on natural gas and energy heard a presentation from the regional transmission organization that coordinates and directs the operation of the region’s transmission grid last week.
That organization, PJM Interconnection, coordinates the movement of electricity through West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and parts of Kentucky, North Carolina, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois.
PJM representatives reported to members of the state Joint Standing Energy and Natural Gas Development committees during last week’s interim legislative session that coal comprised 89% of West Virginia’s installed capacity at the end of 2021. Capacity is the maximum output of electricity that a generator can produce under certain conditions.
Coal accounted for 12,536 of West Virginia’s 14,132 total megawatts, with natural gas second at 1,112 megawatts. Coal covered 93.4% of the state’s generator production, followed by natural gas at 3.7% and wind at 2.6%.
“West Virginia has overwhelmingly selected coal as its generating resource,” Lori Murphy Lee, PJM manager of regulatory and legislative affairs, told state legislators.
PJM is responsible for safe and reliable operation of the regional power grid and doesn’t own any transmission or generation assets.
The rest of PJM’s fuel mix is a different story.
PJM’s 2021 fuel mix consisted of 38.2% gas, 33.1% nuclear and just 22% coal in 2021. Renewables comprised 6.5%.
Coal had accounted for nearly 60% of PJM’s share in 2005. The share of gas in PJM’s fuel mix has roughly quadrupled since then, while nuclear has held steady.
The price of electricity in West Virginia has climbed as the state has clung to coal.
State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
West Virginia’s queued capacity — capacity for proposed projects — suggests a much greater role for renewables in the state’s energy future.
West Virginia had nearly 7,800 megawatts of nameplate capacity solar projects in the queue as of Thursday, PJM spokesman Jeffrey Shields said last week after PJM’s presentation to state lawmakers. Nameplate capacity represents what resources can produce at full capacity in the middle of a sunny day.
Renewable energy proponents in West Virginia have expressed concern over PJM’s planned two-year pause on interconnection application approvals slowing down solar deployment in the state.
But Shields said that of the 7,800 megawatts of nameplate capacity, the study of only 852 megawatts, or roughly 11%, will be affected by PJM’s proposed transition to a new process for connecting generation resources to the grid.
That means those 852 megawatts will wait until prioritized projects are cleared, Shields said in an email, adding that PJM estimates that process to take “somewhat less than two years.”
Interconnection queues have been growing longer both within and beyond PJM’s boundaries in recent years.
PJM said it started 2022 with nearly 2,500 projects under study. Over 95% of more than 225,000 proposed megawatts of generation are wind and solar, storage facilities, or hybrids of solar or wind with batteries, PJM said in June when it filed its proposed interconnection process revisions with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for approval.
“We believe that these projects will still be completed within the same time frame they would have been given the current delays in the process due to the existing backlogs,” Shields said.
At the end of 2021, there were more than 1,400 gigawatts of generation and storage waiting in interconnection queues across the nation, according to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. That was more than triple the total volume only five years ago, the agency said, adding that projects face an average timeline of more than three years to get connected to the grid.
PJM has requested approval from the commission by Oct. 3, aiming to implement a transition phase by early next year.
Climate advocates have feared that the backlog of requests from energy developers looking to connect to PJM’s transmission network is so large it threatens the White House’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035.