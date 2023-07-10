The regional electric grid operator covering West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states began a new interconnection process Monday designed to address a massive backlog of planned renewable energy projects.
PJM, which oversees electric reliability for 65 million people, says its new process will set up over 260,000 megawatts of mostly renewable projects to be studied over the next three years. Over 95% of projects asking for grid connection are renewables, batteries or a combination of both, according to PJM.
The transition plan should process enough interconnection requests to make up for retiring coal, oil and gas generators, PJM Planning Vice President Ken Seiler said in a column published by PJM on June 30.
Renewable energy advocates say PJM’s interconnection process has long needed streamlined to avoid escalating project wait times and uncertain, rising costs.
West Virginia’s potential job creation from over 7,800 megawatts of wind, solar and storage capacity in the queue totals 9,351 job-years, a study prepared last month by the American Council on Renewable Energy found. The study defined job-years as the full-time equivalent of one job for one year.
The study found potential capital investment of $1.49 billion in West Virginia from queued wind, solar and storage capacity. If PJM’s reforms enable renewable energy projects in the transition cycle to achieve commercial operation at a rate consistent with averages from less than a decade ago, Mid-Atlantic states could see the creation of approximately 199,000 job-years and $33 billion in capital investment, the study found.
The council, known as ACORE, is a national nonprofit that seeks to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy.
Seiler expressed concern that projects are making it through the queue but not getting built. PJM said roughly 44,000 megawatts of projects have finished the PJM study process but have yet to move to construction because of siting, financing, supply chain or other issues. Less than 2,200 megawatts have come online in 2023, per PJM.
PJM anticipates to have cleared some 62,000 megawatts for connection by the end of 2024, another 100,000 megawatts by the end of 2025 and an additional 100,000 megawatts by 2026’s end.
The PJM system’s current total capacity is roughly 184,000 megawatts.
PJM’s process is moving from a “first-come, first-served” queue approach to a “first-ready, first-served” cycle method, a maneuver PJM says will thin a large number of speculative projects that have grown backlogs.
Monday marked the opening of a 60-day window for developers in transition to post readiness requirements. PJM plans to update its models with generators qualifying to enter the transition in September and start processing projects with no or minimal system impacts that qualify for a “fast-lane” process.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission signed off on the interconnection process reforms in November.
In its report published last month, ACORE recommended PJM follow through on suggestions to hire new personnel, pay higher wages to retain them and depend more heavily on contractors to conduct studies.
Sean O’Leary, senior researcher at the pro-renewable energy nonprofit think tank Ohio River Valley Institute, said in an email Monday PJM should propose changes in its generation mix and transmission required to meet Biden administration emissions reduction goals while maintaining sufficient reliability.
Responding to O’Leary’s suggestion, PJM spokesperson Dan Lockwood said the regional transmission organization doesn’t set policy. Lockwood pointed to a PJM webpage noting the organization has, in part, embarked on research to evaluate expected changes to the system amid the energy transition and collaborated with states on a way for them to buy clean energy through a regional procurement or market system.
Lockwood also pointed to a February PJM report that found increasing reliability risks during the transition to a decarbonized electric grid.
The report from PJM said resource retirements are outpacing the construction of new resources, partly due to siting and supply chain issues.
Renewable energy advocates have said that PJM report inadequately considered the ability of PJM’s capacity market to incentivize new resources that replace lost capacity.
“The calculations ignore the simple reality, repeatedly demonstrated over the history of PJM’s energy and capacity markets, that the pace of retirements and new entry are interconnected through the price signals of PJM’s … capacity market and other markets, and consistently result in procuring more than enough capacity to maintain reliability,” James Wilson of Wilson Energy Economics, a Maryland-based electric power and gas industry consulting firm, wrote in a May critique of PJM’s report.
The state Public Service Commission contended the PJM’s February report was evidence opposition to coal-fired power plants was “myopic” in an April order in which the PSC approved Mon Power and Potomac Edison continuing negotiations with the owner of the Pleasants Power Station to stave off a shutdown of the coal-fired plant.
“The PJM energy transition report and those who cite it have about the same amount of credibility as people who claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen,” O’Leary said.
Renewable generation surpassed coal and nuclear in the United States’ electric power sector last year, the federal Energy Information Administration said in March. It was the first time renewable generation — wind, solar, hydro, biomass and geothermal — surpassed coal-fired generation in the electric power sector.
West Virginia, though, has clung to coal. The state’s clip of coal-fired generation, 91%, is easily the highest in the country.
State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
