The regional electric grid operator covering West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states began a new interconnection process Monday designed to address a massive backlog of planned renewable energy projects.

PJM, which oversees electric reliability for 65 million people, says its new process will set up over 260,000 megawatts of mostly renewable projects to be studied over the next three years. Over 95% of projects asking for grid connection are renewables, batteries or a combination of both, according to PJM.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

