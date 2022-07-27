Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Well business model feared not well
Pictured is a wellhead from a Diversified Energy gas well in Kanawha State Forest. A federal lawsuit alleges that Diversified's business model could leave states on the hook for billions in well cleanup costs.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail file photo

The gas well on Susan Dennison’s Harrison County childhood home has failed her smell test in more ways than one.

Dennison, 62, said she and her husband, Bill, would spend more time on the Wilsonburg property if not for an odious smell from the well wafting across most of its 20 acres.

