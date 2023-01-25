The Pleasants Power Station’s future is uncertain, and its employees are pleading for help.
They want to keep the coal-fired plant from closing in four months, and they want Mon Power and Potomac Edison to extend its lifespan.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission received a letter signed by 140 Pleasants Power Station employees Tuesday lobbying for FirstEnergy’s two West Virginia-serving subsidiaries to buy the over four-decade-old plant.
“Sadly, the decommissioning of Pleasants will create an indeterminable gap in both employment and tax revenue at the site, for both the Employees and host community,” the employees wrote in a letter faxed to the PSC on Pleasants Power Station letterhead Tuesday.
The employees said that the plant is scheduled to close May 31.
Electric power producer Energy Harbor announced in March its plans to sell or deactivate the plant.
Energy Harbor, which was known as FirstEnergy Solutions prior to its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, said the closure is required as it transitions to carbon-free energy. FirstEnergy Solutions was a generation subsidiary of FirstEnergy that ran coal and nuclear plants.
A witness for the Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the commission charged with representing ratepayer interests, recommended that Mon Power pursue acquiring the Pleasants plant and then consider closing its coal-fired Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville, Monongalia County.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony that the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants plant in Willow Island is equipped with emissions control technology that the Fort Martin plant lacks and is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal.
Medine was the agent for Lexington Coal Co. in the company’s sale of assets in Illinois and Indiana, and was an advisor to and on the board of the Elk Horn Coal Company until its 2011 sale to Rhino Resource Partners LP, a limited partnership formed to operate steam and metallurgical coal properties and other non-coal assets.
Opponents of the recommendation say it would be an irresponsible corporate bailout doubling down on coal in a state that has clung to it amid the state’s escalating electricity prices and scant energy efficiency options compared with other states that have embraced renewables much faster.
Pleasants Power Station employees acknowledged that keeping the plant open hasn’t been popular with those filings comment letters with the PSC in what began as a Mon Power and Potomac Edison fuel cost recovery case. The case, which resulted in a more than $5 increase for the average residential customer’s monthly bill, had drawn 119 letters of protest and no letters of support as of Wednesday evening.
The PSC issued an order on Dec. 30 requiring Mon Power and Potomac Edison to file a report with the agency evaluating a potential purchase of the Pleasants Power Station by March 31. After the report is filed, the PSC may decide a separate proceeding is appropriate to address the report, the agency said in its order.
The employees thanked the PSC for requiring the report in its order and said they “anxiously await” the opportunity to present prepared written testimony to show why they believe a Mon Power and Potomac Edison purchase of the Pleasants plant would be in ratepayers’ best interest.
PSC spokeswoman Susan Small said Wednesday that commissioners would receive comments filed in the case.
“The Commission considers all testimony submitted by parties and the public,” Small said in an email, adding that the commission weighs all evidence to make an independent decision factoring in the interests of utility service customers, the state’s economy and utilities.
The West Virginia Legislature bailed out the Pleasants Power Station in 2019 by approving an estimated $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for the financially struggling plant.
Mon Power sought regulatory approval in 2017 to acquire the Pleasants plant from FirstEnergy subsidiary Allegheny Energy Supply Company LLC for $195 million, touting an expected net increase in installed capacity of 1,300 megawatts that it said would cover a capacity deficit.
The Public Service Commission found in a January 2018 order that the case did not show the companies had a shortfall in meeting energy requirements with internal generation resources. The commission conditionally approved the Pleasants plant transfer with ratepayer protections that included limits on recovery of undepreciated Pleasants capital and closing costs.
But FirstEnergy deemed the proposed transfer unworkable the following month, citing the commission’s conditions and a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejection of the proposal.
The Consumer Advocate Division said in a filing in that case that the proposed Pleasants plant transaction would have been too risky for captive West Virginia ratepayers, forcing them to become buyers of significant surplus capacity.
“As the legal representative of ratepayers, no thank you,” the Consumer Advocate Division said in an October 2017 filing.
A 2020 analysis from the financial advisory firm Lazard estimated the ongoing cost of a new solar energy project is $24 to $32 per megawatt hour, $10 to $16 less per megawatt hour than the cost to operate an existing coal-fired power plant.
Nearly two-thirds of total renewable power generation added last year had lower costs than the cheapest fossil fuel option, according to a report last year from the International Renewable Energy Agency, a global intergovernmental agency that supports countries in energy transitions.
Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane, a former FirstEnergy lobbyist, and Commissioner Bill Raney, former longtime West Virginia Coal Association president, focused largely on Mon Power and Potomac Edison coal supply management during the Dec. 8 evidentiary hearing for the companies’ fuel cost rate hike request.