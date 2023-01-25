Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Employees looking to save plant

Employees of the Pleasants Power Station (pictured) are looking to Mon Power and Potomac Edison to buy the plant slated to close later this year.

 Gazette-Mail file photo

The Pleasants Power Station’s future is uncertain, and its employees are pleading for help.

They want to keep the coal-fired plant from closing in four months, and they want Mon Power and Potomac Edison to extend its lifespan.

