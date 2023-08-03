Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Omnis Fuel Technologies has finalized buying the Pleasants Power Station and plans for the coal-fired plant to run on hydrogen produced by vaporizing coal at high heat.    

The sale of the Pleasants Power Station is complete.

Richard Hulme, president and chief operating officer of Santa Barbara, California-based Omnis Fuel Technologies, said in a phone interview Wednesday an Omnis subsidiary closed on a deal to buy the coal-fired plant Tuesday.

