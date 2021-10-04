It took "Saturday Night Live" less than two minutes into its season premiere Saturday night to caricature Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
But the real target of the show’s skewering was West Virginia voters.
“I’m a Democrat from West Virginia,” cast member Aidy Bryant’s version of Manchin said. “If I vote for electric cars, they’re gonna kill me.”
But a national alliance of labor unions and environmental groups supporting Democrats’ proposed bill to significantly expand the nation’s social safety net is making the case that West Virginia voters support the legislation as it ramps up pressure on the real Manchin to do the same.
The BlueGreen Alliance is touting a new survey of voters in West Virginia suggesting support for many provisions in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion-over-10-years budget proposal.
Two thirds or more of West Virginia respondents had favorable responses to provisions of the proposal, including ensuring that major public investments include requirements that products and materials used are made in America (80%), rebuilding America’s water infrastructure (77%), stronger protections for organized labor (68%) and prioritizing investments to energy workers affected by the nation’s transition to clean energy (66%).
But West Virginia poll respondents were split on support for the budget package -- President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better domestic agenda -- and showed significantly less support for the package’s clean energy priorities than the three other states where voters were surveyed: Arizona, Colorado and Virginia.
Still, BlueGreen Alliance representatives and West Virginia proponents of clean energy contend that the survey results signal a hunger in the Mountain State for sweeping federal investments in labor and environmental protections.
“The results of this survey ... [show] that West Virginia voters are tired of watching politicians kick the can down the road on the important issues facing our country, and the time to act is now,” Keena Mullins, co-founder of Nitro-based solar developer Revolt Energy, said during a BlueGreen Alliance-hosted virtual news conference last week announcing the survey findings.
Electrical contractor Nitro Construction Services acquired Revolt Energy earlier this year to run its solar division.
The survey, conducted by Washington, D.C.-based public opinion research firm Hart Research, found that 55% of respondents across the four states favored the budget package after being told it would cost up to $3.5 trillion over 10 years, mostly paid for by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy -- all components of the budget package. Just 39% of respondents opposed the plan.
But West Virginia respondents were divided -- 48% favored the plan, while 46% opposed it. Respondents in Arizona, Colorado and Virginia all favored the plan by double digits.
The survey drew from 400 interviews in each of the four states conducted by telephone in mid-September. Of those polled, 42% identified themselves as conservatives, 32% self-identified as moderates and 26% identified themselves as liberals.
Just 40% of West Virginian respondents saw revitalizing manufacturing to meet demand for clean manufacturing and clean energy technology as a very important reason to pass the budget package. Only 36% of West Virginian resondents saw achieving a clean energy economy that cuts pollution, including pollution causing climate change, as a very important reason to approve the package.
Support for those priorities was much lower than in Arizona, Colorado and Virginia -- mostly by double digits.
The same dynamic held true when respondents were asked whether they were favorable to increasing clean and renewable energy sources and achieving 80% clean electricity by 2030 -- a goal the budget package would aim to achieve by authorizing grants for electricity providers that increase clean electricity use by 4% or more annually from 2023 through 2030 and penalties for those that don’t.
In West Virginia, 48% of respondents were favorable to that provision. At least 60% of respondents in each of the other three states surveyed were favorable to the same measure.
But Dan Taylor, Appalachian regional field organizer for the BlueGreen Alliance, says West Virginia’s comparatively low percentages of support for clean energy demonstrate the importance of making sure clean energy jobs of the future are good-paying, in-state jobs.
“We can't expect people to be excited about jobs on the other side of the country installing solar panels that were made in another country,” Taylor said in an email.
The Democrats’ budget package would expand Medicare, enhance child care and housing support, and offer protections for unions.
Democrats are still negotiating the size of the budget package, which no congressional Republican supports. Manchin, who holds a key vote in the evenly divided Senate, has floated a $1.5 trillion price tag for the bill, objecting to the size of the current package and its inclusion of clean energy incentives designed to get the nation to 80% clean electricity by 2030.
Backers of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda say its measures would create millions of jobs, many offering the choice to join a union, that would grow the middle class and reverse the long-term economic decline that has beleaguered communities that have been left behind amid the energy transition.
“We need clean energy but, just as importantly, we need smart policy that brings manufacturing jobs back home and creates jobs that pay enough to support a family,” Taylor said.
The BlueGreen Alliance on Friday announced a $450,000 advertising campaign consisting of ads to run in West Virginia and four other states calling on Congress to deliver a budget package that meets the level of investment the alliance says is needed to create good-paying manufacturing and clean energy jobs and support dislocated energy workers.
The ads will run on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and political websites Axios and Politico, as well as on television, radio and in print in Arizona, Colorado, Montana and Virginia, in addition to West Virginia.
Those ads, which began running Monday, will offer something other than what Taylor calls “that same old trope” that "Saturday Night Live" used of West Virginians being hostile to a cleaner energy future.
One of them features West Virginia Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, Wayne County-based business build-out nonprofit Coalfield Development CEO Brandon Dennison and Huntington resident Gina Milum pushing for Congress to pass the social safety net package.
“West Virginians aren't afraid of the future,” Taylor said. “In fact, they are eager to begin.”