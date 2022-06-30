Prompted by a West Virginia-led state coalition, the United States Supreme Court has delivered a crushing blow to the nation’s efforts to slow climate change.
The Supreme Court ruled in an opinion released Thursday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has overstepped its bounds in how it regulates power plant emissions of carbon dioxide that quickens global warming harmful to human health.
In a 6-3 decision reflecting its conservative makeup, the Supreme Court ruled that Congress did not give the EPA the authority to adopt a program it has used to cap carbon dioxide emissions.
West Virginia led an 18-state coalition challenging a January 2021 federal appeals court ruling that struck down a Trump administration rule weakening power plant greenhouse gas emissions standards. That ruling went further, giving the EPA broad authority to decide what constitutes the “best system for emission reduction” for power plants.
West Virginia argued the ruling went too far and the EPA acted beyond its authority in assuming “major policymaking power” to reshape the nation’s energy sector.
The Biden administration had argued the petitioners’ case should be dismissed, in part, because there is no current federal regulation for power plants in effect, since the administration has not yet issued a new rule.
But the Supreme Court took up the case, surprising many legal scholars and portending an adverse ruling for the EPA.
West Virginia’s leaders hailed the decision minutes after it was released Wednesday morning.
“Huge victory against federal overreach and the excesses of the administrative state,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a statement posted to his personal Twitter account.
“If Congress had intended to give EPA such sweeping authority to transform an entire sector of our economy, Congress would have done so explicitly,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in a statement applauding the Supreme Court’s decision and Morrisey’s leading role in eliciting it.
An EPA spokesperson said the agency is reviewing the Supreme Court’s decision and would use the full scope of its existing authorities to reduce environmental pollution.
The West Virginia-led coalition of states objected to the lower court’s interpretation that the Clean Air Act imposed “no limits” on the measures the EPA may consider to reduce emissions, aside from cost, non-air-quality health and environmental impacts and energy requirements.
“The Supreme Court’s illogical decision to hamstring the EPA’s ability to limit carbon pollution from power plants makes it much harder for the agency to achieve its core mission to protect human health and the environment,” Dan Lashof, director of World Resources Institute, United States, a global research nonprofit, said in a statement.
Proponents of giving the EPA leeway to issue new guidelines under laws already approved by Congress note that lawmakers can’t foresee, and might not be well-positioned to respond to, newly discovered environmental threats.
Republicans in Congress have blocked climate action in recent years.
This is a developing story.