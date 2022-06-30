Prompted by a West Virginia-led state coalition, the United States Supreme Court has undercut the nation’s efforts to slow climate change in a decision that could erode the authority of federal agencies.
The Supreme Court sided Thursday with West Virginia and 17 other Republican-led states that challenged a federal appeals court ruling that gave the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to decide what constitutes the “best system for emission reduction” for power plants under a section of the Clean Air Act.
That ruling had struck down a Trump administration rule weakening power plant greenhouse gas emissions standards.
West Virginia argued the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruling went too far and the EPA acted beyond its authority in assuming “major policymaking power” to reshape the nation’s energy sector.
In a 6-3 decision reflecting its conservative composition, the Supreme Court agreed.
The majority opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts held that Congress didn’t give the EPA the authority to cap emissions of carbon dioxide harmful to human health based on the generation- shifting approach the agency took under an Obama administration rule.
The rule, the Clean Power Plan, was designed to slash carbon dioxide emissions from power plants in part by shifting generation from higher-emitting coal to lower-emitting natural gas power plants and zero-emitting renewables. The Trump administration repealed the plan.
Roberts wrote that while capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that would force a nationwide transition away from using coal-fired electricity may be “sensible,” it was not plausible that Congress gave the EPA authority to adopt such a regulation on its own.
“[T]he Court does not purport to pass on the wisdom of the agency’s course,” Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, a Trump appointee, wrote in a concurring opinion. “It acknowledges only that agency officials have sought to resolve a major policy question without clear legislative authorization to do so.”
Associate Justice Elena Kagan, an Obama appointee, disagreed in a scathing dissent. Kagan found that Congress had chosen to empower the EPA to regulate power plants emissions through generation-shifting.
“The Court appoints itself — instead of Congress or the expert agency — the decisionmaker on climate policy,” Kagan wrote of Thursday’s decision. “I cannot think of many things more frightening.”
West Virginia’s leaders hailed the decision, decrying what they saw as federal overreach from the EPA in a state still clinging to coal as most of the U.S. has moved on to other sources of power generation and economic development.
“We are pleased this case returned the power to decide one of the major environmental issues of the day to the right place to decide it: the U.S. Congress, comprised of those elected by the people to serve the people,” said West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who led the petitioners. “This is about maintaining the separation of powers, not climate change.”
“If Congress had intended to give EPA such sweeping authority to transform an entire sector of our economy, Congress would have done so explicitly,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said in a statement applauding decision and Morrisey for helping elicit it.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, praised the ruling, predicting it would stop “unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.” from unilaterally decarbonizing the economy “just because they feel like it.”
Justice has questioned the reality of climate change despite clear scientific evidence proving the phenomenon threatening 21st-century livability on the planet is human-driven and real.
“The high court has cobbled the efforts of our EPA to address the urgent issue of our climate’s disruption by carbon pollution,” Gary Zuckett, executive director of West Virginia Citizen Action Group, said in a statement.
West Virginia has persisted in defending an electric generation landscape and economy still reliant on coal.
Coal-fired generation was responsible for 88% of West Virginia’s electricity in 2020, according to federal Energy Information Administration data, even as it accounted for less than a fifth of the nation’s electricity generation the same year.
The carbon intensity of West Virginia’s economy — metric tons of energy-related carbon dioxide per dollars of gross domestic product — was second-highest in the country in 2018, behind only Wyoming and nearly as much as Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania combined.
The Biden administration had argued the petitioners’ case should be dismissed, in part, because there is no current federal regulation for power plants in effect, since the administration has not yet issued a new rule.
But the Supreme Court took up the case, surprising many legal scholars and portending an adverse ruling for the EPA.
Roberts indicated that since the repealed rule contained a requirement that the petitioner states more stringently regulate power plant emissions within their borders, the court could rule on the case.
West Virginia Coal Association president and CEO Chris Hamilton called the decision an “amazing victory” in a statement, congratulating Morrisey.
The United Mine Workers of America did not respond to a request for comment.
Climate advocates denounced the Supreme Court’s ruling, fearing it will hobble the EPA in the nation’s fight against climate change.
“This ruling takes our country in the wrong direction when it comes to addressing the urgent climate crisis and ignores the scale of what needs to be done to act now on climate,” Lucia Valentine, outreach coordinator for the West Virginia Environmental Council, said in a statement.
Flood-prone West Virginia is especially vulnerable to climate change impacts due to its narrow valleys, steep slopes, chronically high poverty and dwindling tax base.
A report crafted by 270 scientists from 67 countries for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found climate change is occurring faster than previously thought and warned of persistent unsustainable use and management of land, ocean and water.
Some climate advocates expressed relief that the Supreme Court stopped short of stripping the EPA of its authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions given a rightward shift on the court that resulted in its overturning of Roe v. Wade just days earlier.
“However, we have such a very short time horizon in which we need to make such drastic changes in our energy system in order to support the communities who are the most affected by this energy transition, we need the federal government helping us,” said Sabrina McCormick, an associate professor of environmental and occupational health at George Washington University.
Environmentalists and renewable energy proponents called on the EPA to use what is left of its authority to set emission standards for fossil fuel plants and pass a long-stalled Democratic budget package that would include billions of dollars to fund climate action.
“Today’s ruling makes it more urgent and important that Congress and our state leaders take legislative action to mitigate climate change and protect the health of our citizens,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition executive director Angie Rosser said in a statement.
Sam Runyon, a spokeswoman for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., declined comment on the Supreme Court’s ruling.
Manchin has frustrated renewable energy proponents by blocking sweeping climate action included by Democrats in a planned budget package that has stalled without his support in the Senate evenly divided between members of the Democratic and Republican caucuses.
James Tierney, a former Democratic attorney general of Maine and Harvard Law School lecturer who has taught courses on state attorneys general, predicted that regulators in progressive-led states “will not sit back and do nothing as our planet disintegrates.”
“Rather, they will consider this decision a green light to promulgate un-preempted regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions,” Tierney said in an email. “The very businesses that rejoice today at the defeat of the EPA and its national standards will soon find their futures in the hands of state officials in Sacramento and Burlington.”
Legal scholars noted that Roberts’ and Gorsuch’s opinions threaten the power of federal agencies beyond the EPA by endorsing legal theory prominent among conservative judges that federal agencies don’t have the right to exercise regulatory authority to settle “major questions” of great economic and political significance without clear instruction from Congress.
Proponents of giving federal agencies leeway to issue new guidelines under laws already approved by Congress note that lawmakers can’t foresee, and might not be well-positioned to respond to, newly discovered problems — especially environmental and scientific threats.
“One of the real advantages of delegating to administrative agencies is the ability to adopt regulations that reflect current circumstances,” said James Van Nostrand, director of the West Virginia University College of Law’s Center for Energy and Sustainable Development. “And that’s all getting lost in this major questions doctrine, which is pretty much skeptical of anything that agencies do now.”