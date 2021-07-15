Environmentalists again are rankled over West Virginia water quality standards.
The state Department of Environmental Protection is proposing updates to 35 water quality criteria to match the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2015 updates of nationally recommended criteria.
The proposed changes include a provision for evaluating human health criteria on a case-by-case basis. The West Virginia Rivers Coalition views that as a loophole for chemical manufacturers.
Human health ambient water-quality criteria represent specific levels of chemicals or conditions in a body of water that are not expected to cause adverse effects to human health, according to the EPA’s definition.
The provision would allow, as part of the water pollution permitting process, case-by-case evaluation of the total human exposure to water toxicants from ingestion of water and fish from an ambient waterbody.
Permit limits based on revisions to the criteria would be subject to a 45-day public comment period and EPA review. But permit limits would not be subject to review by the West Virginia Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee, a panel of lawmakers from the Senate and House of Delegates that usually signs off on rule modifications.
The DEP is required by the federal Clean Water Act to review the state’s water quality standards every three years. The state requires all revisions to be approved by the Legislature before final EPA approval.
West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser views the newly proposed provision as an unwelcome divergence from that process.
“It puts the public interest at a disadvantage, because the public would only have 45 days’ notice to know about the site-specific request to take a look at the science,” Rosser said.
The coalition has argued that the provision would benefit large corporations that can afford studies aimed at swaying state environmental regulators to determine if water and fish can handle more toxins while limiting the time for a response.
“It takes [revisions] out of the water quality standards revision process and puts it into the permitting process,” coalition staff scientist Autumn Crowe said during a Facebook Live chat Thursday to rally opposition to the provision. “So, industry could do a study on a river, determine that the river can handle more pollutant loads, and then make that change to the water quality standards within the permitting process.”
The result would be less public scrutiny, Crowe predicted.
The West Virginia Manufacturers Association supports the provision. Rebecca McPhail, the group’s executive director, questioned characterizing the provision included as paragraph 8.2.c in the proposed rule as an industry-friendly loophole.
“[W]e would need to know what ‘loophole’ the Rivers Coalition is referring to,” McPhail said in an email. “Is it the process in paragraph 8.2.c that requires a scientific study and data search, public comment, state review and approval, and EPA review and approval?”
McPhail sees the provision as a sensible approach to revising human health criteria that she said have been “significantly flawed.”
“Paragraph 8.2.c allows that work to be done in the future only as necessary, which represents a saving of time and effort for the DEP,” McPhail said. “That is a positive change.”
The DEP has based its proposed updates on recommendations from a work group composed of eight department representatives plus three members of the state Environmental Protection Advisory Council — McPhail, Rosser and Larry Harris, an emeritus professor of biochemistry representing the cold-water-fishery conservation group Trout Unlimited.
Rosser and Harris noted their objection to paragraph 8.2.c during last month’s quarterly advisory council meeting.
The group began meeting in June 2020 to work toward a recommendation of additional updates to human health criteria to be presented to lawmakers during the 2022 legislative session.
The DEP filed the proposed updates last month, less than two months after Gov. Jim Justice signed into law environmental rules that sailed through the Republican-controlled Legislature mostly along party lines. That law drew the ire of environmentalists for weakening water quality standards for certain carcinogens.
The DEP’s change of standards on pollutants in rivers and streams, as part of that rules package, adopted 24 of 94 updates proposed by the EPA. Thirteen of those updates weakened at least one category of existing standards, 11 of which the department said would result in weakened standards for permits.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola defended the updates in testimony before lawmakers, saying they would leave the cancer risk managed by the existing standards at 1 in 1 million.
The DEP is holding a virtual public hearing on the proposal and accepting comments until Monday (see related box). Agency lawyer Jason Wandling said the DEP will push a bill that will consider who owns rare earth elements left behind after coal-related wastewater is treated.
“[I]t turns out that sometimes there are significant quantities of these rare earth elements that are used to manufacture computers, tech devices,” Wandling said, noting shortages of some of those devices in the technology supply chain.
Wandling also indicated that the agency again will push a bill designed to shore up funding for the state’s air regulatory department as it faces a long-term decline in revenue.
In the 2021 legislative session, the House passed a bill that would have allowed the DEP’s Division of Air Quality to invest money from two funds to offset a revenue loss caused by decreasing permit fee collection. The legislation stalled in the Senate Finance Committee.
Wandling also alluded to efforts to craft a bill to support the underfunded Office of Oil and Gas, which is responsible for overseeing 75,000 oil and gas wells across West Virginia.
In March, Justice signed into law a Senate bill that establishes a $2,500 fee for modifications of well-work permits. DEP officials have estimated that would provide an additional $500,000 annually for the Office of Oil and Gas.
But the office has grappled with a $1.3 million shortfall as its main revenue pipeline, permit fees, dried up amid oil and gas industry struggles. Last year, the office resolved to eliminate 14 of 39 positions, saving about $1.1 million.
Legislative efforts to fully fund the office stalled.
Wandling told the Environmental Protection Advisory Council last month that expectations for 2022 environmental legislation should be tempered.
“[With] an almost 80% [Republican] supermajority over there, this probably isn’t the legislative session to sort of storm in with a bevy of new, cutting-edge environmental regulations,” Wandling said.