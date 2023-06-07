A local official on Wednesday announced a step toward a more stable future for a Pleasants County coal-fired plant slated to slide captive ratepayers off the hook for the site.
Pleasants County Commissioner Jay Powell said the plant’s owner and a graphite production company have signed a letter of intent for the latter to pursue buying the over-four-decade-old plant.
The agreement between Houston-based plant owner Energy Transition and Environmental Management and Omnis Fuel Technologies LLC, as well as plant operator Energy Harbor LLC, doesn’t finalize a sale, per Powell.
“This indicates Omnis’ intent to pursue the purchase of the power plant,” said Powell, one of the most vocal proponents of keeping the plant open. “This is another hurdle that has been overcome.”
Powell said parties were negotiating with the hope of a transaction being completed this summer.
Energy Harbor requested a change to the plant’s status from “retired” to “mothballed” in a May 31 letter to regional grid operator PJM Interconnection LLC. Energy Harbor noted in the letter it had provided a deactivation notice to PJM in March indicating the over four-decade-old plant would be retired and requested a June 1 deactivation date.
PJM defines a mothballed unit as a generating unit placed on inactive status for a defined amount of time. Mothballed units are deactivated but not retired.
Energy Harbor President and CEO John Judge estimated in the company letter to PJM that the plant would stay mothballed through July 31.
The letter followed a report from Mon Power and Potomac Edison to the PSC of talks between the plant’s owner and a graphite production company that would take ratepayers off the hook by not requiring Mon Power to acquire or operate the Pleasants plant.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison said in their May 24 report they had been advised that ETEM and Omnis must sign a purchase agreement by June 10 and close the transaction by July 31 to advance the transaction.
But the FirstEnergy-controlled utilities shave aid they’re still working with ETEM to finalize a letter of intent that would govern how the plant would be preserved in an “able to restart state” with expenses reimbursed through a surcharge to captive ratepayers if ETEM and Omnis don’t make a deal.
FirstEnergy spokesperson Hannah Catlett said Wednesday Mon Power and Potomac Edison would continue their efforts to advance analysis of their potential purchase of the Pleasants plant since an Omnis acquisition of the plant hasn’t yet been finalized.
The FirstEnergy utilities have asked the PSC for a rate increase of at least $3 million per month for 12 months starting June 1 to maintain the plant while they decide whether to acquire it.
The plan would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%.
The utilities have told the PSC a transaction between ETEM and Omnis would result in continued operation of the Pleasants County plant to generate energy using the hydrogen byproduct of Omnis.
Powell said Tuesday that Omnis plans to operate the plant without carbon emissions. Powell said all jobs would be retained at the site if Omnis and ETEM reach an agreement.
Neither Omnis nor ETEM could be reached for comment.
Powell did not provide a copy of the letter of intent he reported.
The PSC received a letter in January signed by 140 Pleasants Power Station employees lobbying for Mon Power and Potomac Edison to buy the plant ahead of its looming closure.
Powell said talks between Omnis and ETEM began in February.
“[T]here’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes right now trying to come to some conclusions,” Powell said in a phone interview Tuesday.
The West Virginia Energy Users Group, a coalition of large industrial energy users, argued in a PSC filing Friday that ratepayers shouldn’t have to incur costs or liabilities related to maintaining the Energy Harbor workforce or maintaining Pleasants in an “able to run” status while ETEM is negotiating with Omnis or other parties.
West Virginia ratepayer and environmental advocates have said the utilities’ proposal would be a costly, unnecessary bailout of a plant that was propped up by the state Legislature in 2017 when it approved $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for the financially struggling plant.
The PSC in December required that Mon Power and Potomac Edison evaluate buying the Pleasants plant after a West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division witness recommended they consider doing so. The PSC included that requirement in its December resolution of a fuel cost recovery case filed by the companies that raised the surcharge customers pay to cover fuel costs by $91.8 million.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony that the Pleasants plant is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal and is equipped with emissions control technology that the FirstEnergy-controlled Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County lacks. The Consumer Advocate Division is an independent arm of the Public Service Commission charged with representing ratepayer interests.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison have said operating three power stations — the Pleasants and Fort Martin plants and the Harrison Power Stations in Harrison County — wouldn’t be in customers’ best interests as a long-term solution.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison have reported long-term environmental compliance challenges for both the Fort Martin and Pleasants plants.
David Pinter, FirstEnergy business development director, testified at an April PSC hearing that adding nitrogen oxide emissions control technology at Fort Martin would cost roughly $500 million. Modeling revealed a similar number for the investment that would be needed to keep the Pleasants plant open, Pinter said.
