Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A local official on Wednesday announced a step toward a more stable future for a Pleasants County coal-fired plant slated to slide captive ratepayers off the hook for the site.

Pleasants County Commissioner Jay Powell said the plant’s owner and a graphite production company have signed a letter of intent for the latter to pursue buying the over-four-decade-old plant.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you