Amid a $641.7 million rate hike request, Appalachian Power has received approval from West Virginia utility regulators to receive up to $500 million in contributions from its parent company.
The state Public Service Commission last week approved the request from Appalachian Power to obtain up to $500 million through 2024 from American Electric Power.
Appalachian Power filed the request in March, saying the capital would be used for its construction program, repayment of short-term debt and for “other corporate purposes.”
Appalachian Power said the contributions would provide an immediate source of capital to pay debts as they come due, giving the company a better chance to secure external financing from third-party banks or other investors. The company said the result would be lowered company business risk that benefits ratepayers.
Company spokesperson Phil Moye noted Appalachian Power didn’t seek a change in rates as part of its request, a separate case from the pending $641.7 million rate increase it requested in April.
PSC staff had recommended the agency grant Appalachian Power’s request for approval to receive the capital contributions of up to $500 million.
In its request, Appalachian Power touted three past PSC approvals in the 2000s of capital contributions from AEP to the company, most recently a 2009 approval of up to $250 million through 2010 to be applied to its construction program, short-term debt repayment and sufficient working capital.
Based in Columbus, Ohio, AEP in May reported operating earnings of $572 million for the first quarter of 2023.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asked for the $641.7 million rate hike to cover fuel costs on the same day a PSC-commissioned report found the two utilities “did not appear to exercise common sense” in their coal-fired plant use in recent years, failing to take steps that could have better controlled soaring fuel costs for which ratepayers are liable.
The utilities submitted PSC filings in April indicating fuel costs would need to rise by $641.7 million based on an under-recovery of $552.9 million and a need to increase current fuel cost rates by $88.8 million to meet projected fuel costs.
Predicting in its filing that a $641.7 million rate hike would cause a “great burden” on customers if implemented in a single rate increase, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power submitted two alternative proposals.
One alternative is spreading the recovery amount over three years, which would result in a first-year rate hike of $293.1 million, or 12.1% for residential customers.
The other alternative is to securitize the under-recovery and other costs over a multi-year period, raising residential rates by 3.5% for the $88.8 million the companies say is needed to meet projected fuel costs.
The second option is enabled by a law passed by the state Legislature in March with the utilities’ backing: House Bill 3308. HB 3308, in part, authorizes the PSC to issue financing orders to utilities to allow recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds.
Customers are paying roughly $150 million annually for the remaining undepreciated balances of the John Amos and Mountaineer plants, and securitizing those assets would eliminate that amount, Moye said.
The PSC denied an Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power $297 million fuel cost rate hike request in February pending its staff’s review of whether the companies’ policies for maintaining adequate fuel inventory levels are prudent. That request would have raised the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by $18.41.
The PSC has approved more than $174 million in fuel cost rate hikes for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power since 2020.
In its PSC-commissioned report filed in April, Critical Technologies Consulting said Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power didn’t procure fuel economically, not pursuing longer-term or creative approaches to obtain fuel needed for higher capacity factors required by the PSC.
Capacity factor, or use rate, is the ratio of electrical energy produced by a generating unit for a given time to the electrical energy that could have been produced at full power during the same span.
Capacity factors have been plummeting nationwide amid coal-fired generation’s decline outside West Virginia.
The capacity factor for coal-fired utility-scale generators declined from 67.1% in 2010 to 40.5% in 2020, according to federal Energy Information Administration data.
West Virginia’s clip of coal-fired generation, 91%, is easily the highest in the country.
State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
The average monthly residential bill covering 1,000 kilowatt-hours for Appalachian Power escalated from $55.28 in 2006 to $138.57 in 2021 — an increase of 150% over 15 years.
Appalachian Power received 14 rate increases raising the average monthly residential rate from $128.09 effective March 2019 to the current rate of $162.43, Moye said in March. More than half of that $34.34 increase has consisted of fuel cost recovery — $18.70.
