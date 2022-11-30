West Virginia ratepayers always were going to pay significantly more for gas this winter, given the state Public Service Commission's system of allowing gas utilities to recover what it cost them to purchase gas from their suppliers. Now, utility regulators have determined how much more most gas utility customers will be paying -- for now.
The Public Service Commission has ruled that Mountaineer Gas and Hope Gas customers will see their average monthly residential bills increase by 15% and 28%, respectively.
The commission granted Mountaineer Gas an interim purchased gas cost recovery rate, effective Thursday, that will result in a residential monthly winter bill of $165.59 for 13,000 cubic feet of gas.
The same rate that the agency granted to Hope Gas, also effective Thursday, will result in a monthly winter bill of $173.89 for 13,000 cubic feet of gas.
Mountaineer Gas and Hope Gas are the two largest natural gas utilities in West Virginia, serving nearly 90% of all gas utility customers. Mountaineer Gas serves roughly 220,000 customers in 50 of West Virginia's 55 counties. Hope Gas serves roughly half that many customers across 35 counties.
Both companies asked for significantly higher purchased gas rate hikes than they received.
Mountaineer asked for a purchased gas cost rate of $9.85 per thousand cubic feet for residential customers. That rate would have raised the winter monthly bill for the average residential customer using 13,000 cubic feet of gas per month by 38%.
Hope Gas asked for a purchased gas cost rate of $9.87 per thousand cubic feet for residential customers. That rate would have raised the winter monthly bill for the average residential customer using 13,000 cubic feet of gas per month by 62%.
Commission practice has been to review filings and approve an interim purchased gas rate increment for each gas utility to go into effect on Nov. 1, the start of the winter heating season.
The commission typically then reviews filings to determine if each utility has proven that reliable lower-cost gas supplies weren’t or won’t be available from other sources, that transactions between the utility and its suppliers weren’t detrimental to customers, and that the utility let out bids for a significant quantity of its needed supply. The commission then approves a final purchased gas cost rate increment.
The commission delayed implementation of interim rates in purchased gas cost rates this year after it considered suggestions from its staff and gas utilities to lower proposed increases in those costs.
The national market determines the prices that gas utilities pay suppliers. The rates are not to include profit for the companies.
The commission will review the price of natural gas and the impact of the interim rates and make any adjustments it deems necessary before setting final rates.
The commission said in orders issued Monday that the companies should encourage customers to sign up for budget billing, stopping short of a commission staff recommendation to mandate budget billing for the utilities.
Budget billing spreads out the cost of energy used during high-demand times of the year, averaging total yearly use into what are meant to be more manageable monthly bills. Companies determine monthly budget amounts depending on a customer’s usage history and pay that amount during the budget billing period.
At the end of the budget period, which is usually 12 months, utility companies review actual usage.
Monthly bills are to increase for customers who paid less than what their usage cost. Bills are to be lowered for customers who have paid more than what their usage was.
Hope Gas had objected to the mandatory budget billing recommendation, arguing the practice would harm ratepayers unless the commission approves a “much higher” interim purchased gas adjustment rate and would cause substantially large underpayment balances in customers’ budget review process.
"[T]here was no agreement among parties in the case on the wisdom or administrative ability of Mountaineer to require budget payments from customers," the commission said in its order in the Mountaineer case.
The commission ruled that Mountaineer Gas and Hope Gas should offer deferred payment arrangements that extend beyond the standard 12-month agreement provided for in state code by at least six months for any customer seeking such an arrangement.
All parties that wish to file updated recommendations and comments in the Mountaineer and Hope cases regarding a final rate subject to future correction for over- or under-recovery of gas purchasing costs must do so by March 1, the commission ordered.
Also Monday, the commission ordered its staff to make further recommendations in purchased gas cost rate cases for other gas utilities within 15 days.
