West Virginia utility regulators have issued approval of FirstEnergy's first proposal that follows the provisions of a 2020 state law that encouraged utility-scale solar development. But the approval came with conditions changing key aspects of the solar projects proposed by two FirstEnergy subsidiaries that could slow them down.
In November, Mon Power and Potomac Edison requested approval from the state Public Service Commission to build five utility-scale solar energy projects across West Virginia.
The commission’s approval, issued Thursday, is conditioned in part on a requirement that the companies obtain commitments from customers for 85% of the solar energy produced by any given facility before that facility may be constructed.
That’s a more stringent requirement than the framework set up by Senate Bill 583 of 2020, which only limits the development of renewable electric-generating facilities to 50 megawatts until 85% of a facility’s annual energy output is contracted to be sold.
The commission acknowledged in its Thursday order that the statute does not require 85% commitment before it may approve a project. But the agency noted that the statute doesn’t prohibit such a condition either.
Participants in the solar program would receive the equivalent of one solar renewable energy credit for each megawatt hour of energy purchased.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison had proposed all their customers would pay a solar surcharge until all solar renewable energy credits are bought by participants in the solar program.
FirstEnergy spokesman Will Boye said Friday the company is reviewing the order.
The commission rejected the companies’ argument that the Legislature intended for all customers to cover the costs of solar projects. The agency held instead that the Legislature meant that all ratepayers would pay the difference not covered by voluntary renewable electricity tariffs.
The commission ruled it was “premature” for it to consider the timing and amount of the surcharge needed to support the project until the companies determine how much power is subscribed and at what rate. The three-member panel required the companies to file for approval of the amount and timing of the net cost recovery surcharge needed after it has signed subscriptions for 85% of the capacity or solar credits.
The companies had asked the commission to approve a voluntary solar tariff and surcharge effective Jan. 1, 2024, and subject to annual revision. Estimated average monthly residential bill increases would grow from 42 cents in 2024 to 81 cents in 2026, but company officials said demand from companies would result in lower increases. The proposed rate for solar power was $40 per megawatt-hour, or 4 cents per kilowatt-hour.
The expected total cost of the projects is $102.1 million, with annual operational and maintenance costs of $1 million to $1.5 million.
The proposed sites are the Wylie Ridge Substation in Brooke County, the Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County, a site near Davis off Route 48 in Tucker County, a 26-acre reclaimed ash disposal site for the shuttered R. Paul Smith Power Station in Berkeley County and the retired Rivesville Power Station in Marion County.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison executed 12 memoranda of understanding with commercial and industrial customers interested in adding solar from the companies to their energy mix.
The memoranda of understanding provide a “pronouncement of the current intentions” of the companies and their prospective customers and allow the latter to review the tariff if it is approved and decide what percentage, if any, of solar power it wants to obtain.
The memoranda included in the companies’ initial filing from November show agreements from May through November between the companies and Cincinnati-based Kroger; Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven, Inc.; Irving, Texas-based Speedway LLC; Wilmington, Delaware-based Chemours Company FC LLC; Weirton-based Cleveland-Cliffs Weirton LLC; Willow Island-based Cytec Industries; Fairmont-based High Technology Foundation; Winchester, Virginia-based Berryville Graphics; Waterford, New York-based Momentive Performance Materials USA LLC; and Alpharetta, Georgia-based Argos USA.
FirstEnergy had said that procurement, groundbreaking and permitting would start on the first phase of solar facilities as early as this year, with all five expected to be completed before the end of 2025, if the commission approved its subsidiaries’ request as originally proposed.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison had proposed to sell solar energy to customers via the voluntary tariff on a month-to-month basis to help fulfill individual customers’ renewable energy targets. The companies said doing so would help limit the effect of the surcharge proposed for all customers.
But the commission’s order requires the companies to negotiate special contracts for longer periods of up to five years, in addition to month-to-month offerings. The commission contended long-term contracts could “ensure some stability” in project financing and help the companies get support in covering project costs from those who seek solar generation.
“If the Companies are unable to get terms beyond month to month for the subscriptions, the Commission will take that uncertainty of recovery from subscribers into consideration when determining the prudence of solar facilities that are relatively high cost, that have little support from customers willing to pay for them and that may require subsidization from other customers long before the end of their service lives,” the commission said in its order.
The order requires that facility designs provide a setback of 100 feet from residential, school, church and hospital property lines, and that screening vegetation be used in the setback to limit visual impact of solar facilities on the other side of those property lines.
The ruling also requires Mon Power and Potomac Edison to give public notice, including maps that identify the location and extent of proposed construction, for future projects.
Thursday’s commission ruling came five weeks after the companies proposed a $94 million increase in the companies’ Expanded Net Energy Cost rate that covers buying power or fuel to generate electricity.
That proposal followed a commission order last month that reopened an Expanded Net Energy Cost case that the agency had already ruled on in December. The commission cited concern over an increase in fuel costs and under-recovery gap that could be resulting from it as the reason for reopening the proceeding.
The companies reported monthly Expanded Net Energy Cost under-recoveries of $19.6 million in December and $20.3 million in January, with a total under-recovery balance of $87.5 million as of January.
The commission cautioned in last month’s order that it could modify current Expanded Net Energy Cost recovery rates if it’s determined that current rates will result in a significant under-recovery in the next Expanded Net Energy Cost proceeding and that any change in rates may be required as soon as May 1.
That order followed a December order in which the commission approved a $19.5 million rate increase for services rendered on Jan. 1 and later translating to a 0.2% decrease for the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month.
American Electric Power subsidiaries Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power submitted filings in January seeking approval and cost recovery for their own renewable energy projects.
In one of their two pending utility-scale solar requests filed in January, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asked for approval and cost recovery of a proposed 50-megawatt solar electric generating facility to be constructed in Berkeley County and go online in October 2023.
The request was Appalachian Power's first proposal to follow the provisions of SB 583.
The companies reported a revenue requirement of $3.4 million for West Virginia. They expect the project costs to be covered by customers paying a proposed renewable power tariff with a surcharge to cover the balance. The companies proposed an average monthly residential rate increase of 1 cent.
In their other pending request, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asked for approval of and cost recovery for a 204-megawatt wind energy project in Logan County, Illinois; a 150-megawatt solar facility in Pittsylvania County, Virginia; and a 4.9-megawatt solar project in Amherst County, Virginia. The companies also asked for approval of and cost recovery for entering into power purchase agreements for three Virginia solar facilities totaling 88.9 megawatts that wouldn’t begin service until December 2024. Regulators in Virginia and West Virginia must approve the plan.