Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

State utility regulators have approved a request from Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power to recover costs from agreements for renewable power facilities in Virginia and Illinois.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission ruled that the American Electric Power subsidiaries had shown that renewable generation is needed to meet the energy needs of incoming large industrial customer Nucor Steel and other customers that have expressed an interest in wind and solar power.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you