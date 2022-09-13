Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia utility regulators have approved a rate hike request from FirstEnergy subsidiaries to cover environmental upgrades federally required for long-term operations at two in-state coal-fired power plants.

The state Public Service Commission has signed off on a settlement agreement between its staff, company subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison, the West Virginia Coal Association and other parties for projected rate increases of 0.4% in 2024, 1.3% in 2025 and 1.8% in 2026.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you