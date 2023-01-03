Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia utility regulators have approved another infrastructure surcharge increase for West Virginia American Water.

This time, the rate hike increased the bill for average customer use of 3,024 gallons per month by $2.66, or 4.29%, over current rates effective Jan. 1. The average bill will be $64.67.

