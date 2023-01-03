West Virginia utility regulators have approved another infrastructure surcharge increase for West Virginia American Water.
This time, the rate hike increased the bill for average customer use of 3,024 gallons per month by $2.66, or 4.29%, over current rates effective Jan. 1. The average bill will be $64.67.
The state Public Service Commission issued the approval Friday, signing off on an infrastructure improvement surcharge agreement between West Virginia American and intervenors in the rate case.
West Virginia American had requested a 4.83% rate increase for customers in the surcharge mechanism approved by the commission in 2016.
West Virginia American had said for years the surcharge would help cut water loss, but the state’s consumer advocate arm of the commission has pointed out persistently high water-loss rates reported by the company and urged alternative sources of funding to ease the burden on ratepayers.
The Public Service Commission previously approved an infrastructure rate component of 4.06% above rates effective Jan. 1, 2021, and a 2.54% increase over base rates effective Jan. 1, 2020.
The latest surcharge increase comes amid rate hike fatigue for West Virginia American customers, who are paying more than double what they did less than two decades ago for average usage.
The average monthly bill for 3,100 gallons climbed from $29.54 in 2005 to $66.26 in 2022. The average monthly bill for 4,500 gallons ballooned from $40.26 to $85.52. Twelve rate hikes approved by the Public Service Commission drove those increases.
As West Virginia American ratepayers’ bills have swelled, so has the company’s net income, from $9.9 million in 2010 to $30.5 million in 2021.
West Virginia American said in a statement that it would use $48 million from the approved surcharge rate to make system-wide upgrades in 2023, including $31 million to replace or upgrade more than 16 miles of water mains, $9.3 million to replace water meters and $6.4 million to replace service lines and fire hydrants.
West Virginia American is the state’s largest investor-owned utility, serving roughly 560,000 people.
The agreement approved by the commission includes a stipulation to jointly examine the potential availability and use of public and other sources of funding to help offset company costs linked to infrastructure and “distressed and failing” utilities. Joining in the stipulation agreement presented in November were West Virginia American, commission staff and the Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the commission charged with representing ratepayers.
“We think it’s a compromise that’s good to enter into, because ... [of the] agreement to at least look at other alternatives to try to investigate other alternatives for funding it, instead of investor-provided capital,” Consumer Advocate Division director Robert Williams said in a November phone interview.
The utility’s unaccounted-for water-loss rate since has increased from 27.6% in 2014 to 28.1% in 2021, according to a recent company filing. The Kanawha Valley system’s loss has declined slightly, from 34.4% in 2014 to 32.9% in 2021.
The commission has defined unaccounted-for water as the volume of water introduced into the distribution system less all metered usage and all known nonmetered usage which can be estimated with reasonable accuracy.
The American Water Works Association abandoned use of the term “unaccounted-for” in 2003, contending that all water sent into a distribution system can be accounted for because it’s either consumed or lost. The association in 2020 abandoned use of other nonrevenue water percentage indicators.
The American Water Works Association has released free water audit software that guides users away from percentage indicators. Kunkel filed a comment endorsing the software in a pending case before the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in which the agency is considering a more comprehensive codified water audit method.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission does not use the water audit method developed by the American Water Works Association and the International Water Association, a nonprofit network of water professionals.
West Virginia American Water had recommended spending $6 million on three storage tanks and four booster stations in the surcharge-supported infrastructure improvement program. But commission staff objected, noting that those assets were outside the scope of categories previously identified by the commission as preferred for investment through the program.
In its order Friday, the commission warned West Virginia American that it will suspend future rate relief through the infrastructure surcharge program if the company keeps expanding its proposed infrastructure investment categories. The company should focus future rate recovery requests on mains, services and meters, and hydrants not related to extensions of service to new customers, the commission said.