The West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved a revised agreement for West Virginia American Water to buy four Jefferson County utilities’ assets that ratepayer advocates have said will unnecessarily burden customers throughout the state.
The PSC last week signed off on a revised agreement for West Virginia American Water, the state’s largest investor-owned water utility, to buy the four utilities for $27 million.
The PSC had approved the proposed purchase of the four utilities -- Jefferson Utilities, Inc., Valley Water & Sewer Services, Inc., East Jefferson Sewer Services, LLC, and Shenandoah Junction Public Sewer Services, Inc. -- conditionally in May.
But that approval required the parties to file an amended agreement within 10 days after the PSC shaved $3 million off the originally proposed $30 million price tag due to agency quibbling with Jefferson Utilities and West Virginia American Water valuation methods.
The PSC issued three orders extending the amount of time it gave the parties to craft a revised agreement.
The parties filed a revised agreement proposal on Aug. 15 that was less financially favorable for West Virginia American Water than the originally proposed deal.
The amended agreement reduced the amounts and duration of a letter of credit protecting West Virginia American Water from future liabilities.
The revised accord makes West Virginia American Water responsible for paying all taxes arising out of ownership of the acquired assets and operating the system. Under the previous agreement, the selling utilities would have had to pay to West Virginia American Water their share of taxes arising out of owning the acquired assets and operating the system for periods starting before the closing date and ending after the closing date.
The PSC ruled in its Aug. 30 order approving the agreement that if revisions in the amended agreement result in West Virginia American Water incurring plant-related costs, operation and maintenance expenses or taxes and tax penalties over what the utility would have incurred under the original agreement, the costs won’t be allowed for ratemaking.
But ratepayer advocates didn’t want to see the PSC to approve the deal at all.
PSC Utilities Analyst Susan Kuhn called the proposed agreement “a very bad deal” for ratepayers during testimony at a March PSC hearing.
PSC staff urged the denial of the proposed acquisition and concluded the Charles Town Utility Board, an area water and sewer service provider, was better suited to acquire the sewer operations of two utilities that would be controlled by West Virginia American Water.
PSC staff called West Virginia American Water sewer system acquisition plans “duplicative and unnecessary” when the Charles Town Utility Board could acquire and tie the sewer facilities into its system without a need for significant updates.
A Charles Town Utility Board witness testified rates wouldn’t increase if the board acquired the sewer systems of Shenandoah Junction Public Sewer and Cave Road Utilities — two utilities serving just over 200 customers combined in Jefferson County.
In contrast, West Virginia American Water projected respective water rate increases of 37% and 16% for 3,000 gallons a month for customers of Jefferson Utilities and Valley Water & Sewer Service, a utility serving roughly 123 customers in Morgan and Berkeley counties whose assets American Water also proposed buying.
PSC staff projected a collective 44.4% increase to the bills of customers of the utilities to be sold.
The West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division protested in a case filing the proposal would result in an “unreasonably inflated” rate base, charging ratepayers for assets they already paid for.
West Virginia American Water projected 50% wastewater rate hikes for monthly use of 3,000 gallons for customers of Shenandoah Junction Public Sewer and East Jefferson Sewer Service, a sewer utility serving roughly 181 customers in Jefferson County that West Virginia American Water proposed purchasing.
The utility asked the PSC to preauthorize it to propose sewer rates in its next base rate case that include allocating sewer cost responsibilities stemming from the acquisition to water customers.
The company asked the PSC to approve a new wastewater system improvement charge as part of the company’s infrastructure improvement surcharge and include wastewater cost coverage as part of the surcharge for water customers.
Ratepayer advocates singled out those requests as especially objectionable in their opposition to the proposal.
The PSC approved them.
West Virginia American Water said its acquisition of systems in the case would increase its water customer base by roughly 3,450 customers, an increase of more than 2%.
Expanding West Virginia American Water’s customer base will have a beneficial impact on customer rates, company President Robert Burton testified.
But modest growth in the company’s active customers in recent years hasn’t stopped rates from rising.
West Virginia American Water’s number of active customers grew 1.1% from 2017 to 2022, according to the company’s annual reports filed with the PSC.
The company’s average monthly bill for 3,100 gallons climbed from $29.54 in 2005 to $66.26 in 2022. Twelve rate hikes approved by the PSC drove those increases.
As West Virginia American Water ratepayers’ bills have swelled, so has the company’s net income, from $9.9 million for 2010 to $33.2 million for 2022.
In May, West Virginia American Water proposed a rate hike it said would result in a roughly $15 monthly water bill increase for the average residential customer using 3,000 gallons per month.
The company called the proposed rate hike a reflection of investments in water and wastewater system investments made since 2020 and projected through February 2025.
