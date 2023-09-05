Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved a revised agreement for West Virginia American Water to buy four Jefferson County utilities’ assets that ratepayer advocates have said will unnecessarily burden customers throughout the state.

The PSC last week signed off on a revised agreement for West Virginia American Water, the state’s largest investor-owned water utility, to buy the four utilities for $27 million.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

