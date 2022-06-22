West Virginia’s public utility regulators have approved a coal industry request to create a task force to examine why the state’s electric utilities aren’t operating their coal-fired plants at higher capacity levels.
The state Public Service Commission granted a West Virginia Coal Association petition to establish a task force to consider issues preventing Appalachian Power, Wheeling Power, Mon Power and Potomac Edison from running their coal-fired power plants at higher capacity levels.
The Public Service Commission’s staff had recommended that the commission deny the Coal Association’s request. The commission’s staff said the commission could address concerns about under-recovery balances for fuel costs reported by the utilities in pending cases.
But the three-member panel overruled its staff in its order issued last week, finding that the companies should convene with the staff, the commission’s Consumer Advocate Division and other interested parties to “discuss ways to operate their generation plants at higher capacity factors so as to lower the costs recoverable from utility customers.”
Capacity factor is the ratio of electrical energy produced by a generating unit for a given time to the electrical energy that could have been produced at full power during the same span.
In September, the commission required Appalachian Power’s John Amos plant in Putnam County and Mountaineer plant in Mason County and Wheeling Power’s Mitchell plant in Marshall County to operate with a capacity factor of 69%, citing concern that Appalachian Power might not be maximizing use of the plants.
American Electric Power Service Corp.’s director of coal, transportation and reagent procurement, Jeffrey Dial, recently testified in a commission filing that supply shortages and elevated prices constraining the coal market have greatly limited the companies’ ability to secure enough coal to achieve high capacity factors on a consistent basis.
Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power asked the commission in April to approve a $297 million increase in the rate that the companies charge for buying power or fuel to generate electricity, known as an Expanded Net Energy Cost rate. The rate increase would raise the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours by $18.41 starting Sept. 1.
Appalachian Power cited rising energy and fuel costs as reasons for the proposed increase, which comes six weeks after the Public Service Commission ordered a $31.4 million Expanded Net Energy Cost rate increase to reflect a recalculation by the commission of reduced purchased power costs and additional fuel-handling costs incurred by Wheeling Power.
The companies’ combined under-recovery balance for fuel costs was $283.3 million as of April, according to a recent filing with the commission.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison reported that they had an under-recovery balance of $135.4 million last month.
Last month, the commission approved an additional $94 million in recovery for Mon Power and Potomac Edison from ratepayers after the companies said they would need that much of a rate increase between May 1 and Dec. 31 to prevent additional fuel cost under-recoveries. The companies had said that costs of fuels for power generation increased due to elevated worldwide demand.
Appalachian Power and renewable energy advocates have questioned the commission’s 69% capacity factor requirement, saying it’s uneconomic.
“The Commission’s directive that the Companies should be targeting a 69% capacity factor at their coal-fired plants would appear at odds with the flexible, least-cost approach of economic dispatch,” John Scalzo, vice president of regulatory services and finance for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, testified in the companies’ rate hike filing in April.
The commission admitted in an order earlier this year that capacity use factors remained “incredibly low” even after its September order.
Appalachian Power’s capacity use at Amos dropped from 57% in September to 3% in November, according to the commission. Mountaineer capacity use fell from 29% to zero in October and November. The capacity factor at Mitchell dropped from 49% in September to 6% in November.
Spokesmen for Appalachian Power and FirstEnergy welcomed the commission’s establishment of a task force to address issues regarding energy production at their coal-fired plants.
“We are always willing add our perspective on issues the Commission refers to a task force,” Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said in an email.
The task force “should include” at least one member of the commission’s technical staff and one member of its legal staff, per the order. Legal staff will chair the task force and arrange an initial meeting within 30 days of the order. Legal staff must file a memorandum indicating the initial meeting of the Task Force occurred and identifying the task force’s members.
In its order, the Commission directs Appalachian Power, Wheeling Power, Mon Power, Potomac Edison, the West Virginia Coal Association, the Consumer Advocate Division and any other interested party to appoint representatives to the task force.
The task force’s chair will choose task force members from other groups expressing interest to round out the task force.
Within six months of its initial meeting, the task force must produce a final report.
Commission spokeswoman Susan Small said that parties interested in participating in the task force must send a request to agency executive secretary Karen Buckley via mail at Karen Buckley, Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323 or via email at kbuckley@psc.state.wv.us.
Renewable energy proponents raised transparency and economic concerns with the task force.
Karan May, senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club in West Virginia, asked what parties will be allowed participation in the task force and whether they could file for participation in the 30-day turnaround time allotted for the time between the order and the first meeting.
May said the order is “even more concerning” given Gov. Jim Justice’s reactivation of the Public Energy Authority and the Coal Association’s push for the authority to invest in the coal industry in an ownership role.
Justice, a coal magnate, rebooted the Public Energy Authority in August after the board, which dates back to the 1980s, had been dormant for the previous decade. Justice said in August that the authority would aid in “developing the next generation of coal plants” and announced his reactivation of the board at the West Virginia Coal Association’s 2021 annual conference.
During the authority’s board meeting last month, Coal Association president Chris Hamilton suggested that the authority take on a “relatively small percentage of ownership” of the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants Power Station. Energy Harbor announced in March that it plans to sell or deactivate the plant, which is slated to continue normal operations until June 2023.
“It seems like the failing coal industry wants to start reaping profits from individual West Virginians, whether through utility bills or tax bills,” May said in an email.
Sean O’Leary, senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, a pro-renewable energy nonprofit think tank, said that the commission is “caught in a death spiral” that began when the agency approved keeping the American Electric Power-controlled Mitchell Power Plant operational past 2028.
In October, the commission granted approval for environmental upgrades federally required to keep the Marshall County plant and two other in-state coal-fired AEP-controlled plants operating beyond that date.
The commission’s order approved West Virginia ratepayers picking up a burden of nearly $22 million per year from Kentucky and Virginia customers to pay for wastewater treatment upgrades deemed uneconomic by those states’ utility regulators.
Appalachian Power had estimated that retiring Mitchell could net West Virginia customers savings of $27 million annually from 2029 to 2040.
“[S]ince the market for coal-fired power is drying up and supply chains are collapsing, the commission now must figure out a way to ensure adequate fuel supplies,” O’Leary said in an email. “Like all death spirals, this one will end in a crash unless the commission pulls back.”