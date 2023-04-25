Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

As they work toward an agreement for a temporary takeover of a coal-fired power plant for which they’ve proposed a rate hike of at least $3 million per month, West Virginia’s FirstEnergy utilities are moving forward under an audit of their lobbying expenses.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission largely approved a request for proposals and a list of potential bidders for the audit it had asked for from the utilities, Mon Power and Potomac Edison.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Recommended for you