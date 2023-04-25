As they work toward an agreement for a temporary takeover of a coal-fired power plant for which they’ve proposed a rate hike of at least $3 million per month, West Virginia’s FirstEnergy utilities are moving forward under an audit of their lobbying expenses.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission largely approved a request for proposals and a list of potential bidders for the audit it had asked for from the utilities, Mon Power and Potomac Edison.
The PSC ordered its staff on March 2 to manage an expedited audit to allow for review “prior to and in conjunction with” a base rate case to be filed by Mon Power and Potomac Edison.
The PSC had asked the audited for help in picking and securing the auditor.
The agency required the utilities to propose a request for proposals and list of firms to conduct the audit.
The PSC on April 10 accepted a list of seven potential bidders provided by Mon Power and Potomac Edison. The agency added a company performing a FirstEnergy audit for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, New York-headquartered accounting and advisory services firm, Marcum LLP, to the proposed list of bidders.
The agency rejected a provision in the utilities’ submission that would have required the contracted audit firm to give FirstEnergy “prompt notice” of any request to disclose confidential company information and strive to limit the disclosure and maintain confidentiality as much as possible.
The PSC concluded professional services and confidentiality agreements proposed by the utilities would have given the utilities control over the audit instead of the PSC.
Proposals are to be made and submitted by May 22 at 5 p.m.
The audit must cover the 12-month period the companies use to establish their cost of service to be included in future rates and each year back to and including 2018, the PSC has ruled, adding it may extend the audit to years prior to 2018.
The scope of the PSC audit is to include lobbying and other costs of all FirstEnergy companies related to Ohio House Bill 6, according to the PSC order.
Ohio House Bill 6 was a 2019 billion-dollar bailout of FirstEnergy nuclear plants in Ohio that a federal jury found a former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives and a former Ohio Republican Party chair guilty of participating in a racketeering conspiracy to pass.
The jury found former speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, and former party chairman Matthew Borges guilty on March 9 of wire fraud, receipt of millions of dollars in bribes and money laundering in a racketeering enterprise that received roughly $60 million from FirstEnergy and its affiliates to help secure House Bill 6.
The PSC has been the only utility regulator in a state with FirstEnergy subsidiaries that hasn’t investigated potential effects of the scandal on ratepayers. PSC Chairwoman Charlotte Lane had contended the agency hadn’t had an opportunity to investigate Mon Power and Potomac Edison, FirstEnergy’s two West Virginia subsidiaries, because they hadn’t filed for a base rate increase in the state since 2014.
But other state utility regulators have approved investigations of the scandal’s potential ratepayer impacts outside base rate cases.
Last year, a Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission audit of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania subsidiaries noted that FirstEnergy identified roughly $2.4 million in “inappropriate costs” allocated to FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania subsidiaries. Those allocations dated to 2003.
In July 2021, nearly three years after Potomac Edison’s most recent base rate case filing, the Maryland Public Service Commission approved an investigation into whether FirstEnergy used money from Potomac Edison, which also serves Maryland, to pay for costs associated with the scandal.
The West Virginia PSC ordered the FirstEnergy audit to focus on direct expenses incurred by the companies and indirect expenses charged to them through “intra-corporate” charges from affiliated companies.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the nation’s leading utility regulator, found in an audit released in February 2022 that FirstEnergy Service Co., providing external affairs services that included political and regulatory advocacy for FirstEnergy, improperly accounted for and reported lobbying costs and donations.
That resulted in unsupported costs in annual wholesale transmission revenue requirements and bill rates, the agency said.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison reported paying more than $175 million to FirstEnergy Service Co. from 2017 through 2019 under a single operating account, according to a Gazette-Mail review of reports the companies filed with the FERC.
The FERC found that FirstEnergy and its affiliates paid $70.9 million to dark-money groups whose donors aren’t disclosed for lobbying and other “non-operative” purposes.
The PSC ordered that the new audit must review and report on findings in the FERC audit, including findings specific to Mon Power and Potomac Edison.
The audit comes as Mon Power and Potomac Edison negotiate with the owner of the Pleasants Power Station to avoid a shutdown of the coal-fired plant. On Monday, the PSC issued an order authorizing continued negotiations between the two FirstEnergy utilities and Texas-based plant owner Energy Transition and Environmental Management, known as ETEM.
The PSC found the utilities’ proposal that ratepayers cover costs incurred by keeping the more than four-decade-old plant operable until the utilities decide whether to acquire it reasonable.
The utilities proposed a $3 million per month rate increase for up to 12 months starting June 1 to cover costs incurred from keeping the Pleasants plant in operation despite admitting the plant wouldn’t produce power if the proposal were approved.
The utilities said they need more time to consider acquiring the Pleasants plant.
The PSC required that evaluation from Mon Power and Potomac Edison of acquiring the Pleasants plant after a Consumer Advocate Division witness in a fuel cost rate hike case recommended Mon Power consider buying the plant.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony last year that the Pleasants plant is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal and is equipped with emissions control technology that the FirstEnergy-controlled Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County lacks.
