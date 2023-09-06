A witness from out of town during this week’s West Virginia Public Service Commission hearing on Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power fuel costs and proposed rate hike couldn’t help but make an observation.
“I’m sad to see the capital of your beautiful state in the condition that I’ve seen it — almost nobody here,” Albert Ferrer, consulting executive vice president of Mesa, Arizona-based Critical Technological Consulting, said on the witness stand at the PSC’s Charleston headquarters Wednesday. “If you go in and put a rate increase, you’re not going to have economic development in the capital.”
Ferrer was speaking in the capital of a state that endured the second-highest rise in average residential electricity price from 2005 to 2020 as it clung to coal. West Virginia’s clip of coal-fired generation, 91%, is easily the highest in the country.
Ferrer’s firm, known as CTC, has recommended that the PSC disallow $202.7 million in cost under-recovery for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, which have asked for a $641.7 million fuel cost rate hike. CTC found in an independent review of the prudence of the utilities’ fuel costs, including fuel purchasing practices and power plant use, that the companies failed to take steps that could have better controlled soaring fuel costs for which ratepayers are liable.
But CTC’s observation that Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power should have burned more coal at their power plants aligned with a PSC requirement that the companies, renewable energy experts and Virginia utility regulator staff have deemed uneconomic.
That requirement — that the utilities operate their three coal-fired plants at a use rate of at least 69% — dominated the second day of an evidentiary hearing covering fuel cost cases on the companies’ fuel costs.
Jeff Plewes, principal at Washington, D.C.-based economic consulting firm Charles River Associates, testified that customer costs would have been much higher this year if Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power had met the PSC’s 69% capacity factor requirement.
For the second day in a row, Plewes rejected a suggestion from CTC that the utilities’ parent company American Electric Power’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance targets might have affected their fuel procurement decisions.
ESG is an investing approach that prioritizes investments that consider the environmental and social effects of an investment’s financial returns. ESG investing has come under attack from Republicans and energy transition opponents who contend that it values politics over profits at the expense of fossil fuel industries.
Timothy Kerns, AEP Service Corp. vice president of generating assets for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, denied that ESG investing affected budget levels or decision-making at the plants.
PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane asked Plewes if he saw any evidence that AEP “took seriously” her agency’s 69% capacity factor order issued in September 2021.
“Yes, because I saw all the activity that was happening in these cases around that topic and the questioning and trying to determine what does it mean and how to implement it,” Plewes replied.
Appalachian Power requested that the PSC clarify whether its requirement that plants must operate at or above 69% should be limited by “the principle of economic dispatch” in a filing last year.
Prompting the filing was testimony submitted to Virginia regulators by their staff utilities analyst leaving a door open to Virginia approval of federally required environmental upgrades at the Amos and Mountaineer plants that Virginia previously rejected.
Stories you might like
- Special session legislation to make WV responsible for regulating certain radioactive materials fails
- Year after toxic spill, Paint Creek residents still searching for answers
- One year after Inflation Reduction Act, renewable power projects surging
- Some differences between planned Mason County hydrogen facility up for $62.5M state loan and past 'high impact' projects
The PSC has contended that operating at higher capacity factors would lower costs recoverable from customers, encouraging self-generation over paying rising PJM market prices for purchased power. PJM is the regional transmission organization that coordinates electricity movement through West Virginia and all or parts of 12 other states.
The hearing is expected to shift to the Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power-proposed rate hike.
Predicting in its April request for the $641.7 million rate hike that it would cause a “great burden” on customers if implemented in a single rate increase, Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power submitted two alternative proposals.
One alternative is spreading the recovery amount over three years, which would result in a first-year rate hike of $293.1 million, or 12.1% for residential customers.
The other alternative is to securitize the under-recovery and other costs over a multi-year period, raising residential rates by 3.5% for the $88.8 million the companies say is needed to meet projected fuel costs.
The second option was enabled by a law passed by the Legislature in March with the utilities’ backing: House Bill 3308. HB 3308, in part, authorizes the PSC to issue financing orders to utilities to allow recovery of certain costs through securitization via consumer rate relief bonds.
Customers are paying roughly $150 million annually for the remaining undepreciated balances of the Amos and Mountaineer power plants in Putnam and Mason counties, and securitizing those assets would eliminate that amount, according to Appalachian Power.
The Rocky Mountain Institute, a Colorado-based clean energy consulting firm, submitted a filing to the PSC in April in a case soliciting electric supply recommendations arguing that the PSC risks decreasing electric reliability by requiring coal-fired plants operate at a use rate of at least 69%.
The institute contended that forcing older steam units to run at a higher frequency could cause additional wear and tear on the plants, possibly resulting in forced outages and increasing the risk of unexpected reliability events.
The filing came in a case in which the PSC granted a West Virginia Coal Association request to create a task force to consider ways to decrease energy costs for West Virginia utility customers, including operating at higher capacity factors.
Capacity factors have been falling nationwide amid the decline of coal as an electric generation source throughout most of the country outside West Virginia in recent years.
The PSC denied an Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power $297 million fuel cost rate hike request in February pending its staff’s review of whether the companies’ policies for maintaining adequate fuel inventory levels are prudent.
The PSC has approved more than $174 million in fuel cost rate hikes for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power since 2020.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive