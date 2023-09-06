Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Wary of 69%

Jeff Plewes, principal at Washington, D.C.-based economic consulting firm Charles River Associates, testified at a West Virginia Public Service Commission hearing Wednesday that customer costs would have been much higher this year if Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power had met the PSC’s 69% capacity factor requirement for their coal-fired plants.

 West Virginia Public Service Commission broadcast

A witness from out of town during this week’s West Virginia Public Service Commission hearing on Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power fuel costs and proposed rate hike couldn’t help but make an observation.

“I’m sad to see the capital of your beautiful state in the condition that I’ve seen it — almost nobody here,” Albert Ferrer, consulting executive vice president of Mesa, Arizona-based Critical Technological Consulting, said on the witness stand at the PSC’s Charleston headquarters Wednesday. “If you go in and put a rate increase, you’re not going to have economic development in the capital.”

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you