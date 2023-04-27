Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Presiding
West Virginia Public Service Commission Chairman Charlotte Lane, a former FirstEnergy lobbyist, presides over the agency’s April 21 hearing on a Mon Power and Potomac Edison $3 million per month rate hike proposal the utilities offered to avoid a Pleasants Power Station shutdown while they consider acquiring the plant.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The West Virginia Public Service Commission’s chairman denies a meeting she says she held with a FirstEnergy utility before the utility asked for a rate hike to avoid a coal-fired plant shutdown violated agency policy against communications excluding other parties in a case.

Ratepayer advocate groups intervening in the case and opposing the rate hike proposal that utility and another FirstEnergy company, Potomac Edison, filed on March 31 say they weren’t privy to the meeting.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

