The West Virginia Public Service Commission’s chairman denies a meeting she says she held with a FirstEnergy utility before the utility asked for a rate hike to avoid a coal-fired plant shutdown violated agency policy against communications excluding other parties in a case.
Ratepayer advocate groups intervening in the case and opposing the rate hike proposal that utility and another FirstEnergy company, Potomac Edison, filed on March 31 say they weren’t privy to the meeting.
PSC policy historically has sought to discourage ex parte communications, which federal code defines as oral or written communication not on the public record without prior notice to all parties. Ex parte is a Latin term meaning by or for one party.
The PSC in 2017 issued an order prohibiting its members or staff from engaging in ex parte communications regarding issues or deliberations in a pending or impending case unless it is only about a “non-substantive” issue.
PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane, a former FirstEnergy lobbyist, said via email through an agency spokesperson Tuesday she met with Mon Power and was advised that Mon Power would be making a filing that would ask for more time to evaluate an acquisition of the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station.
“This meeting was not about a substantive issue and did not violate my understanding of the PSC’s ex parte policy,” said Lane, who was appointed to the PSC in 2019 after serving as a FirstEnergy lobbyist from 2013 to 2016.
In its 2017 order, the PSC ruled that required communications that aren’t substantive and that don’t give a party an advantage should occur between the law clerk assigned to the case and other party’s counsel or a staff attorney assigned to the case with notice to the other parties.
James Van Nostrand, director of the Center for Energy and Sustainable Development at the West Virginia University College of Law, said that any pre-filing meeting like that described by Lane appears contrary to agency ex parte rules.
The Pleasants plant, Van Nostrand said, was a substantive issue that commissioners shouldn’t discuss without all parties being present.
“It is simply not fair to the other parties,” Van Nostrand said in an email.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison reported in a Saturday PSC filing that they believed meetings between them and PSC representatives occurred regarding consideration of a potential Pleasants plant acquisition since Dec. 1.
The filing was a response to a request for information and data from the West Virginia Energy Users Group, a case intervenor that opposed the utilities’ proposal of a $3 million per month rate hike to cover their costs of keeping the Pleasants plant in operational status for up to 12 months.
But on Wednesday, the utilities submitted a filing revising their response, reporting that a single pre-filing with one unnamed PSC member and representative was held before the utilities filed their March 31 report that proposed a rate hike. The PSC had set a March 31 deadline for the utilities to submit a report evaluating whether to acquire the Pleasants plant.
In both its Saturday and Wednesday filings, the utilities objected to the Energy Users Group’s requests for them to identify and itemize dates and times of any meetings, discussions or teleconferences between the companies and PSC representatives since Dec. 1 as “unduly burdensome, oppressive and expensive.”
The utilities made the same objection to the Energy Users Group’s request for them to provide all communications between them and any PSC representatives in the same span. The Energy Users Group represents large industrial energy users.
In their Saturday filing, Mon Power and Potomac Edison said they believed written or electronic communications between them and PSC representatives in that span existed but would take “several weeks at undue expense” for which to conduct discovery.
But in their Wednesday filing, Mon Power and Potomac Edison said they believe such communications don’t exist.
The Wednesday filing followed Gazette-Mail inquiries Monday to the PSC and FirstEnergy about the subject and attendance at any meetings between those parties.
FirstEnergy spokesperson Hannah Catlett said Tuesday, prior to the Wednesday filing contending that only one meeting took place, that meetings referenced in the first discovery response were not ex parte communications.
“Because the matter is part of a regulatory proceeding before the Commission, the Companies will not be providing further comment on the discovery responses,” Catlett said in an email.
“It’s all about transparency, and the [Mon Power and Potomac Edison] response makes it look like the meeting was inappropriate,” Van Nostrand said.
Counsel for the Energy Users Group, the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia (the latter three intervening in the case as one party) said they weren’t privy to the meeting and declined further comment.
Robert Williams, director of the West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the PSC that represents residential ratepayer interests, said he didn’t participate in any meeting conducted to discuss the companies’ proposal prior to it being filed. Williams said he wasn’t aware of any other division representatives participating in such a meeting.
“Without knowing more about the referenced meetings and communications, who attended the meetings and the content of what was discussed, I cannot offer any opinion as to whether the information exchanged during any such discussions were consistent or inconsistent with the Commission’s policy,” Williams said in an email.
Van Nostrand believes that since the meeting was about a matter about to be filed, it was improper under ex parte rules.
“It’s all about fairness,” Van Nostrand said. “The ex parte rules ensure that all parties have equal access to the decision-makers, and that no secret backroom conversations are happening that give one party an advantage over the others to persuade a decision-maker about that party’s position. So those conversations do not happen unless all parties are present and have access to the same information.”
The state Ethics Act governing all public servants doesn’t directly address ex parte communications but could still be invoked if an illegal ex parte communication was made for intentional and unlawful private gain, state Ethics Commission Executive Director Kimberly Weber said.
The Ethics Act prohibits public officials from intentionally using their office for private gain. Ethics Commission sanctions for ethics code violations include public reprimand, cease and desist orders, orders of restitution for money or services, and fines of up to $5,000.
State conduct code for administrative law judges prohibits administrative law judges from allowing or considering ex parte communications. Weber said the West Virginia Ethics Commission Committee on the Standards of Conduct for Administrative Law Judges has never issued an opinion on whether appointed members of a governing body like the PSC are subject to that code of conduct.
Weber said it’s the general opinion of Ethics Commission staff that the code of conduct most likely doesn’t apply to members of a governing body created by state code and statutorily charged with making rulings in cases before the body.
The PSC on Monday authorized Mon Power and Potomac Edison to continue negotiations with the Pleasants Power Station’s owner, Houston-based Energy Transition and Environmental Management, toward an agreement for the utilities to maintain the plant in operational status.
