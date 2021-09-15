If Congress follows through on approving sweeping investments in infrastructure, West Virginia Public Service Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Lane knows where she wants the money to go.
“We want it to go [toward] something concrete like water and sewer,” Lane said during a recent joint meeting of the West Virginia interim State Water Resources and Infrastructure committees.
Lane said the federal influx of funding should be directed toward promoting consolidation of smaller water systems throughout West Virginia.
The leader of the commission charged with overseeing water utilities called on the State Water Resources panel to work with her agency, other legislative committees and the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council on a plan to encourage consolidation of smaller water systems.
Lane cited a 2020 Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council needs-assessment finding that only 63% of West Virginia’s structures are served by a public water system and just 47% by a public sewer system.
“If we can take this money that is coming into the state and leverage it with the programs that are already out there and try to do it in a unified fashion and try to encourage consolidation so that we’re not just giving little bits of money here to this little system and a little bit of money to this system, then I think we can make a big impact,” Lane said.
The U.S. Senate passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package last month that would include $55 billion for water infrastructure.
Lane identified counties she thinks are “good candidates” for water system consolidation, recalling that the Wood County Commission had asked if the state would work with the county to consolidate public service districts.
“It’s not going to be an easy process, and it’s not going to happen overnight,” Lane said, “but the beauty of consolidation is that we would be able to have a bigger customer base, and a bigger customer base means that you can do bigger projects.”
The result, Lane contends, would be lower rates.
She listed Fayette, Harrison, Marion and Upshur counties as other prime candidates for consolidation.
Lane added that consolidation should be voluntary.
Marie Prezioso, executive director of the West Virginia Water Development Authority, noted that her agency has a consolidation committee. The authority is a revenue bond bank that provides financing to local governments to build wastewater and water facilities.
“If we think you should consolidate, we’re not going to fund your project unless you consolidate,” Prezioso said.
Prezioso told state lawmakers of her own priority to direct federal infrastructure funding toward addressing bid overruns.
Projects throughout the state are coming in at costs 30% higher than planned, Prezioso said, because of rising construction costs and a lack of supplies across the country: “[Contractors] are not even sure how to bid on a project because, A., they’re not even sure they’re going to get the materials that they’re gonna need to complete it, and, B., they can’t get a price guarantee.”
A daunting financial hole might await municipalities or public service districts with rates already in place when bids come in, Prezioso said.
“You suddenly have a $10 million bid overrun,” Prezioso said. “There’s not enough grant money for us to give you. Loan money — well, OK, can they afford to borrow [for] a loan? But that’s a double-edged sword, because, then, you have to go back and raise rates.”
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, vice chairman of the interim Infrastructure Committee and a former contractor, said some materials can’t be quoted under current conditions, causing general contractors to put a large amount of risk money into their bids.
“There may be ways of writing contracts to where the state may share part of that risk,” Swope said. “If the contractor, for example, can document that he priced a pipe at a certain price, if it goes up after that, maybe the state can take some of that risk from some sort of set-aside fund to cover these cost overruns. So, there may be ways to mitigate that risk a little bit through the contractual bid advertising process.”