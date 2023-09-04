Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Audit firm chosen
Pictured is the FirstEnergy office in Charleston. The West Virginia Public Service Commission has selected an accounting firm to audit Mon Power and Potomac Edison lobbying expenses in a review the agency said will cover costs of all FirstEnergy companies related to the largest bribery scandal in Ohio history.

 MIKE TONY | Gazette-Mail

The West Virginia Public Service Commission has chosen an accounting firm to audit Mon Power and Potomac Edison lobbying expenses in a review that will cover costs charged to the FirstEnergy utilities related to the largest bribery scandal in Ohio history.

The PSC on Thursday selected Van Reen Accounting LLC to perform the audit, just shy of six months after the agency ordered the review on March 2.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

