Pleasants pursuit suggested

A Public Service Commission Consumer Advocate Division witness has recommended that Mon Power pursue buying the Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County, drawing criticism from clean energy and energy efficiency proponents who want to see West Virginia move away from coal more rapidly.

West Virginia legislators bailed out the Pleasants Power Station in 2019 by approving an estimated $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for the financially struggling coal-fired plant in Pleasants County.

Earlier this year, electric power producer Energy Harbor announced that it plans to sell or deactivate the 42-year-old plant in 2023.

