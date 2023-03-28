Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia utility regulators have granted a siting certificate for a $125.4 million solar facility planned by a Colorado energy company for Jefferson County.

The state Public Service Commission on Friday approved a solar siting certificate for Rippon Energy Facility LLC to build a 99-megawatt solar facility, concluding the project would bring jobs and financial benefit to the area.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you