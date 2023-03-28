West Virginia utility regulators have granted a siting certificate for a $125.4 million solar facility planned by a Colorado energy company for Jefferson County.
The state Public Service Commission on Friday approved a solar siting certificate for Rippon Energy Facility LLC to build a 99-megawatt solar facility, concluding the project would bring jobs and financial benefit to the area.
The PSC’s approval came five weeks after intervenors in the case agreed the agency should grant the certificate.
The project proposal drew some local resistance, with opponents objecting to the project size, location and renewable nature.
But the PSC staff, the West Virginia State Building Trades and Construction Trades Council, AFL-CIO, and Rippon Energy Facility LLC agreed in a filing last month the PSC should approve a certificate for the project.
PSC staff reported that acreage to be leased and bought for the projects totals roughly 1,000 acres of agricultural land, with acreage to be used for solar purposes spanning approximately 740 acres.
Rippon’s November application indicated project site areas along the eastern side of Route 25 south of its connection with Myerstown Road, north of Myerstown Road near its connection with Route 340, and two other areas further north between routes 340 and 25.
Rippon is a subsidiary of Colorado-headquartered Torch Clean Energy LLC. Rippon plans to interconnect the facility with a 138-kilovolt transmission line owned by FirstEnergy on tracts of land in the Kabletown Magisterial District.
The facility won’t provide utility services to the public and won’t impact state ratepayers, Rippon Energy told the PSC. No new transmission lines or towers are proposed. Rippon Energy had proposed building a new substation located near the project.
Rippon Energy pledged in a January filing with the PSC the project would provide West Virginia 185 direct and indirect jobs, $30.5 million in economic output, and $2.9 million in state and local tax revenue during construction. Rippon said the economic impact of its proposed solar generating facility would provide more benefit than agricultural use of the land.
The PSC acknowledged in its order granting the certificate that six of the nine people that spoke at a public comment hearing the agency held in Jefferson County last month opposed the project but found the project wasn’t “contrary to the public interest” due to its expected economic benefits.
West Virginia ranked third-lowest nationally in installed solar through the third quarter of 2022, three slots lower than it ranked in 2021, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, a prominent solar trade group.
