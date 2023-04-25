West Virginia utility regulators have approved Mon Power and Potomac Edison to keep negotiating with the owner of the Pleasants Power Station to stave off a shutdown of the coal-fired plant, withholding approval of a requested $36 million rate hike for now.
The Public Service Commission on Monday issued an order authorizing continued negotiations between the two FirstEnergy utilities and Texas-based plant owner Energy Transition and Environmental Management, known as ETEM.
The PSC found the utilities’ proposal that ratepayers cover costs incurred by keeping the more than four-decade-old plant operable until the utilities decide whether to acquire it reasonable.
Ratepayer advocate groups had urged the PSC to reject the proposal, noting the plant isn’t slated to provide power under the proposal and that company shareholders should bear costs of evaluating whether to acquire the Pleasants plant instead.
West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division Director Robert Williams called the order “inconsistent” with the division’s recommendations in an email Tuesday. The division is an independent arm of the PSC charged with representing residential ratepayer interests.
The Consumer Advocate Division had found the proposal provided “little if any tangible benefit” to residential ratepayers in a filing earlier this month, calling on the PSC to deny it.
The PSC said it would authorize a temporary surcharge if it also approved a letter of intent being negotiated by the utilities and ETEM as time dwindles on the plant’s current operational status quo.
The PSC had directed Mon Power and Potomac Edison to consider taking over the plant, and the utilities have been in talks with ETEM toward a letter of intent to that end.
Derrick Price Williamson, executive director of the West Virginia Energy Users Group, said his group of large industrial users takes “limited solace” in the PSC deferring approval of a surcharge until Mon Power and Potomac Edison present a letter of intent to the PSC for approval.
“[W]e are disappointed that at least by implication the Commission seems to agree that the costs and risks of the ongoing evaluation of Pleasants are too great for [FirstEnergy] shareholders to bear, but are perfectly acceptable to foist upon ratepayers,” Williamson said in an email.
The utilities proposed a $3 million per month rate increase for up to 12 months starting June 1 to cover costs incurred from keeping the Pleasants plant in operation despite admitting the plant wouldn’t produce power if the proposal was approved.
The plan would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%.
Responding to the PSC’s order Tuesday, Emmett Pepper, policy director for Energy Efficient West Virginia, expressed fear the proposal would force costs onto ratepayers.
In a statement, Pepper called for public hearings held near people that would be impacted by the proposal and “the ability to develop a full record showing whether or not this is a good deal for the people who will have to pay it -- West Virginia families and businesses.”
Energy Efficient West Virginia joined the West Virginia Citizen Group and Solar United Neighbors as case intervenors, opposing the rate hike proposal.
The utilities have conceded their proposed $3 million per month rate increase could increase. On April 14, they filed an update warning of unquantified “potential additional costs” and “significant risks” while working toward a letter of intent with ETEM.
“We don't know how much this will cost,” Pepper said.
The PSC concluded in its order that the benefits of coal-fired power were “clear,” citing a finding in a 2021 state law pushed by the West Virginia Coal Association it was “imperative” that the state take immediate steps to ensure that no more coal-fired plants close amid a long-term nationwide decline in coal-fired units. That law, Senate Bill 542, required coal-fired plants owned by public electric utilities to keep at least 30 days of coal supply under contract.
But Mon Power and Potomac Edison have said operating three power stations – the Pleasants plant and the FirstEnergy-controlled Fort Martin and Harrison power stations in Monongalia and Harrison counties – wouldn’t be in customers’ best interests as a long-term solution.
The upshot is that if Mon Power does eventually acquire the Pleasants plant, the Fort Martin plant may be shuttered.
A 2021 West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research analysis found the Fort Martin plant generated $236.1 million in direct economic output and supported 189 jobs – more than the $231.2 million in direct economic output from and 161 jobs supported by the Pleasants Power Station estimated by bureau researchers.
David Pinter, FirstEnergy business development director, testified Friday that adding nitrogen oxide emissions control technology at Fort Martin would cost roughly $500 million. Modeling revealed a similar number for the investment that would be needed to keep the Pleasants plant open, Pinter said.
The PSC called opposition to baseload coal-fired power plants and any fossil fuel thermal power plant “[m]yopic,” arguing such opposition has led to a less reliable electricity system. The agency cited a recent report from regional grid operator PJM Interconnection that retirements are at risk of outpacing the construction of new resources.
The three-member commission consists of Chairman Charlotte Lane, a former FirstEnergy lobbyist, longtime former West Virginia Coal Association President Bill Raney and Renee Larrick, who has served as a private law firm business manager and teacher in Raleigh County.
Rocky Mountain Institute, a Colorado-based nonprofit that researches ways to accelerate a transition to cleaner energy, submitted a filing in a separate case Monday contending the PSC risks decreasing electric reliability by requiring coal-fired plants operate at a use rate of at least 69%.
Rocky Mountain Institute contended that forcing older steam units to run at a higher frequency could cause additional wear and tear on the plants, possibly resulting in forced outages and increasing the risk of unexpected reliability events.
The filing came in a case in which the PSC granted a West Virginia Coal Association request to create a task force to consider ways to decrease energy costs for West Virginia utility customers, including operating at higher capacity factors.
Ratepayer advocates and Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power have questioned the PSC for mandating that coal-fired plants run at least at a 69% capacity factor, or use rate, a standard they have called uneconomic.
West Virginia’s clip of coal-fired generation, 91%, is easily the highest in the country.
State ratepayers have paid as West Virginia has clung to coal. They faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton hailed the PSC’s order, viewing it in part as a measure that would help avoid layoffs.
“This is fantastic news and represents a ‘win win’ for everyone involved,” Hamilton said in a statement.
Former plant owner Energy Harbor transferred the plant to ETEM in December 2022 to demolish the plant, according to the utilities.
Energy Harbor, an independent power producer, leased the plant back from Energy Transition and Environmental Management through May 31, the utilities noted.
Energy Harbor has stated employment at Pleasants will end by July 15 and that Energy Harbor will no longer have any leasehold or other Pleasants ownership interest starting the next day, according to the utilities.
