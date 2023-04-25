Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

PSC order
The West Virginia Public Service Commission held off on approving a $3 million per month rate hike to support Mon Power and Potomac Edison staving off a Pleasants Power Station shutdown but authorized their negotiations with the plant's owner to continue. 

 Gazette-Mail file photo

West Virginia utility regulators have approved Mon Power and Potomac Edison to keep negotiating with the owner of the Pleasants Power Station to stave off a shutdown of the coal-fired plant, withholding approval of a requested $36 million rate hike for now.

The Public Service Commission on Monday issued an order authorizing continued negotiations between the two FirstEnergy utilities and Texas-based plant owner Energy Transition and Environmental Management, known as ETEM.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

