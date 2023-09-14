Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A day after it approved an $88.8 million rate increase for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power, the West Virginia Public Service Commission on Thursday held a hearing to consider another proposal the companies say will increase customers’ cost burden.

But the American Electric Power-controlled utilities say rates will be lower in the future with the resources they seek in the proposal that prompted the hearing than they would be without them.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you