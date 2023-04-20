Supporters and opponents of FirstEnergy utilities’ rate hike proposal of $36 million and potentially more to keep the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station open for 12 months sounded off on the plan at a West Virginia Public Service Commission hearing Thursday.
The PSC’s public comment hearing at its Charleston building reflected a virtually even split that had already emerged in over 1,100 written comments filed with the agency on the proposal.
Supporters argued the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants County power plant is too economically important to let shutter, a fate that Mon Power and Potomac Edison have proposed staving off for a year at a cost of roughly $3 million per month to ratepayers starting June 1.
The utilities on April 14 reported they were made aware of unquantified “potential additional costs,” as well as “significant risks,” as they move toward keeping the over-four-decade-old plant from closing. They had already warned their proposed $36 million rate increase would be subject to adjustments.
Opponents condemned coal-fired plants’ adverse climate effects and pointed out the increasingly uneconomic financial picture for the plant as coal-fired power generation dwindles throughout most states besides West Virginia.
State lawmakers propped up the struggling plant in 2017 by approving $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for it.
The temporary surcharge the companies have proposed would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%. The utilities said the surcharge would be subject to interim adjustments responding to significant expenses or under- or over-recoveries.
The PSC categorized 566 comments as supportive of the utilities’ proposal and 560 as against it as of Thursday afternoon.
Four of the seven speakers at Thursday afternoon’s public comment hearing voiced support for the Mon Power and Potomac Edison proposal. Of those four, three were public officials: Pleasants County Commission President Jay Powell and state Delegates Trenton Barnhart, R-Pleasants, and Charles Sheedy Sr., R-Marshall. The other was Barboursville resident and construction worker David Forshee.
“I get that you can’t save them all,” Powell said of the increasing number of coal-fired plants closing. “I get that. Pleasants Power Station is worth saving.”
Powell lamented the retirement of what he called “sustainable” and “stable” coal-fired power plants in other states.
Barnhart called the plant “everything to our communities” after arguing it was a vital component of the local tax base.
“Pleasants Power is so much more than just the jobs and the tax revenue that I've cited,” Barnhart said. “It’s our way of life in Pleasants County. It's the backbone of our economy, and it's the very fabric that holds our communities together in every possible way.”
Barnhart was lead sponsor of a resolution adopted in February by the House of Delegates, House Resolution 12, that encouraged Mon Power to buy the Pleasants Power Station. The Senate adopted its own resolution, Senate Resolution 29, that did the same.
Morgantown resident Sally Roberts Wilson, a Mon Power customer, West Virginia Climate Alliance co-founder Perry Bryant and Boone County resident Michael Whitten, a former miner who also recalled working at the Pleasants Power Station.
“[W]e simply cannot bear the burden of further rate hikes in our utilities,” Wilson said, referencing older and disabled West Virginians living on fixed incomes. “It will become a choice of food or freezing or having a heat stroke in the summer months. Too many of us live on the edges of these conditions in order to try to make ends meet.”
Wilson remembered ratepayer opposition to a 2017 Mon Power and Potomac Edison proposal to buy the Pleasants plant.
Mon Power sought regulatory approval in 2017 to acquire the plant from FirstEnergy subsidiary Allegheny Energy Supply Company LLC for $195 million, touting an expected net increase in installed capacity of 1,300 megawatts that it said would cover a capacity deficit.
But the PSC found in a January 2018 order that the case did not show the companies had a shortfall in meeting energy requirements with internal generation resources. FirstEnergy later deemed the proposed transfer unworkable.
Wilson predicted that Mon Power wouldn’t use power generated by the Pleasants plant.
FirstEnergy spokeswoman Hannah Catlett said Thursday the Pleasants plant would not produce power in the short term under the Mon Power and Potomac Edison proposal.
FirstEnergy can’t speculate if or when it might produce power, Catlett said.
“The analysis is ongoing and not yet finalized,” Catlett said in an email.
Bryant highlighted calls from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the International Energy Agency to phase out unabated emissions from coal use, or combustion without technology to capture and store carbon.
The panel has called climate change “an urgent and potentially irreversible threat to human societies and the planet” and urged cutting global greenhouse gas emissions by nearly half by 2030.
“One of the things we all share is we’d like to pass on a better world to our children, that they have a better life than we have,” Bryant said. “But if we don’t change our behavior, we won’t be able to do that.”
Ratepayer and environmental advocates opposed to the proposal objected to the location of the public comment hearing, noting it’s not in Mon Power or Potomac Edison service territory. PSC Chairwoman Charlotte Lane, a former FirstEnergy lobbyist, said the PSC’s best option is to hold the public comment hearing the day before an evidentiary hearing on the proposal to be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. in Charleston.
The PSC held public comment hearings in Parkersburg, Martinsburg and Morgantown in 2017 to gather input on the previous Mon Power and Potomac Edison proposal to take over the Pleasants Power Station.
Lane reiterated that the agency is receiving public comments on its website and by mail.
The utilities said last week potential additional costs and significant risks surfaced while working toward a letter of intent with the plant owner.
The utilities said in a footnote attached to their mention of potential additional costs they couldn’t “go into extensive details” because of a nondisclosure agreement between them and the owner, Energy Transition and Environmental Management.
ETEM, a Texas-based company that acquires retired power plants and landfills, has not responded to requests for comment.
