A task force the West Virginia Public Service Commission created to examine ways to lower energy costs for electric utility customers has concluded it’s “difficult to point to any one thing” that can reduce the burden on ratepayers.

Consisting of PSC staff, electric utilities, the West Virginia Coal Association and ratepayer and environmental advocate groups, the task force said it hoped new federal and interstate reforms designed to speed interconnection mainly for renewable generation would “create a clearer path.”

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

