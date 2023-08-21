A task force the West Virginia Public Service Commission created to examine ways to lower energy costs for electric utility customers has concluded it’s “difficult to point to any one thing” that can reduce the burden on ratepayers.
Consisting of PSC staff, electric utilities, the West Virginia Coal Association and ratepayer and environmental advocate groups, the task force said it hoped new federal and interstate reforms designed to speed interconnection mainly for renewable generation would “create a clearer path.”
The state’s electric rates continue to increase amid a dependence on coal that remains the nation’s highest. State ratepayers faced a 90% climb in average residential electricity retail price from 2005 to 2020, per Energy Information Administration data. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
A report prepared by Morgantown-based environmental consulting firm Downstream Strategies had urged the PSC and electric utilities to change course.
The Downstream report, presented in April, urged the PSC to require electric utilities in West Virginia to integrate a rigorous all-source request for proposal process that allows for evaluation of different energy resources and technology mixtures. In all-source requests for proposals, utilities issue requests for proposals for electricity resources without specifying the type of source.
The report urged the PSC, the state Office of Energy, and electric utilities to promote energy efficiency programs created or expanded through the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Those pieces of legislation, Downstream Strategies report noted, offer support for weatherization and low-income home energy assistance, energy efficiency conservation block grants and home energy rebate programs. Two rebate programs for home energy upgrades enacted by the Inflation Reduction Act alone have allotted over $88 million for West Virginia.
The Downstream Strategies report was presented on behalf of three task force members: the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Energy Efficient West Virginia and Solar United Neighbors.
The report observed utilities offer limited energy efficiency programs in West Virginia compared with those offered by regulated utility affiliates of the same utility parent companies in other states.
Rocky Mountain Institute, a Colorado-based clean energy consulting firm, submitted a filing to the PSC in April in the task force case arguing the PSC may decrease electric reliability through its requirement that coal-fired plants operate at a use rate of at least 69%.
The institute contended that forcing older steam units to run at a higher frequency could cause additional wear and tear on the plants, running the risk of forced outages.
Appalachian Power, Wheeling Power, renewable energy supporters and Virginia utility regulator staff have questioned or criticized the PSC’s 69% use rate requirement, deeming it uneconomic.
Virginia State Corporation Commission utilities analyst Timothy Morris contended in a filing in that state that whether continued operation of Appalachian Power’s John Amos plant in Putnam County with environmental upgrades was economically viable depended on if the facility would dispatch at the 69% capacity factor.
But the PSC-ordered task force’s report, filed Aug. 14, didn’t call for a change in West Virginia’s status quo of coal dependence, saying most of the concerns raised by the Coal Association had been addressed.
In April 2022, the Coal Association requested the PSC set up a task force to investigate issues preventing American Electric Power- and FirstEnergy-controlled utilities from operating their coal-fired power plants at higher capacity levels. The Coal Association expressed concern the coal supply contracting terms offered by the utilities were inadequate to allow producers to supply coal needed to operate power plants in a way to best benefit ratepayers.
In June 2022, the PSC approved the Coal Association request for a task force but expanded its scope, creating the group to examine how to lower electric ratepayer costs.
The task force, which didn’t include PSC commissioners, said a Coal Association-prepared report presented at a task force meeting this month concluded the trade group’s concerns had been alleviated by somewhat larger coal stockpiles and reduced spot prices.
But the task force added the Coal Association still wants to see more long-term contracts between the utilities and coal suppliers -- and that it appeared from task force discussion the companies were “actively considering” that change.
PSC Legal Division Director Wendy Braswell turned down a Gazette-Mail request in June 2022 to observe the task force’s meetings. Braswell claimed that, because commissioners weren't participating in the task force or convening to make or consider a decision, the meeting wasn't subject to the state Open Governmental Proceeding Act.
The West Virginia Ethics Commission has held in advisory opinions that state-convened task forces are subject to the Open Governmental Proceeding Act.
The Ethics Commission held in May that the state Tobacco Use and Cessation Task Force was subject to open meetings law, finding in part the task force was a public agency because it was tasked with making recommendations to a public agency.
The Ethics Commission issued similar, nonbinding advisory opinions regarding the Unemployment Compensation Solutions Task Force formed to submit a report to the governor in 2008, and an Elk Run water quality study group making recommendations to two Jefferson County municipalities in 2007.
Emmett Pepper, policy director for Energy Efficient West Virginia, said his group would issue full comments on the report and charge of the task force in coming weeks.
Coal Association President Chris Hamilton did not respond to a request for comment.
In its final report, the task force said all sides criticized a study issued in February by PJM Interconnection LLC, the regional grid operator for West Virginia, 12 other states and the District of Columbia.
The PJM study contended increasing reliability risks during the transition to a decarbonized energy grid. The report said resource retirements are outpacing the construction of new resources, partly due to siting and supply chain issues.
Renewable energy advocates have said that PJM report inadequately considered the ability of PJM’s capacity market to incentivize new resources that replace lost capacity.
In an April order, the PSC asserted the PJM study was evidence that opposition to coal-fired power plants was “myopic.”
Rather than endorsing state action, the task force looked to new rules issued by PJM and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as key to showing how to reverse rising costs to West Virginia electric ratepayers.
PJM, which oversees electric reliability for 65 million people, began a new interconnection process last month designed to address a massive backlog of planned renewable energy projects. PJM’s process is moving from a “first-come, first-served” queue approach to a “first-ready, first-served” cycle method, a maneuver PJM says will thin a large number of speculative projects.
PJM said its new process will set up over 260,000 megawatts of mostly renewable projects to be studied over the next three years. Over 95% of projects asking for grid connection are renewables, batteries or a combination of both, according to PJM.
The transition plan should process enough interconnection requests to make up for retiring coal, oil and gas generators, PJM Planning Vice President Ken Seiler said in a column published by PJM on June 30.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced a rule July 27 to institute a first-ready, first-served cluster study process and increased financial commitments for interconnection customers, to make the interconnection process more efficient. The FERC regulates interstate electricity transmission.
