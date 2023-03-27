Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Audit ordered
Led by former FirstEnergy lobbyist Charlotte Lane, the West Virginia Public Service Commission has approved an audit to investigate state ratepayer impacts stemming from FirstEnergy’s role in the largest bribery case in Ohio history after declining to do so for years. The PSC ordered its staff to manage an expedited audit to allow for review “prior to and in conjunction with” a base rate case to be filed by Mon Power and Potomac Edison next month.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission has ordered an audit of FirstEnergy’s West Virginia subsidiaries’ lobbying expenses, including costs related to the company’s central role in the largest bribery scandal in Ohio history.

The PSC has been the only utility regulator in a state with FirstEnergy subsidiaries that hasn’t investigated potential impacts of the scandal on ratepayers. PSC Chairperson Charlotte Lane had contended the agency hadn’t had an opportunity to investigate Mon Power and Potomac Edison, FirstEnergy’s two West Virginia subsidiaries, because they hadn’t filed for a base rate increase in West Virginia since 2014.

