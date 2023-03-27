The West Virginia Public Service Commission has ordered an audit of FirstEnergy’s West Virginia subsidiaries’ lobbying expenses, including costs related to the company’s central role in the largest bribery scandal in Ohio history.
The PSC has been the only utility regulator in a state with FirstEnergy subsidiaries that hasn’t investigated potential impacts of the scandal on ratepayers. PSC Chairperson Charlotte Lane had contended the agency hadn’t had an opportunity to investigate Mon Power and Potomac Edison, FirstEnergy’s two West Virginia subsidiaries, because they hadn’t filed for a base rate increase in West Virginia since 2014.
But other state utility regulators have approved investigations of the scandal’s potential ratepayer impacts outside base rate cases.
The PSC ordered its staff on March 2 to manage an expedited audit to allow for review “prior to and in conjunction with” the base rate case to be filed by Mon Power and Potomac Edison next month.
The audit will focus on “lobbying and image building activities” resulting in charges included on the companies’ books and accounting for charges included in fuel cost recovery accounts.
The PSC has asked the audited for help in picking and securing the auditor.
The agency required Mon Power and Potomac Edison to propose a request for proposals and list of firms to conduct the audit. The PSC will review the companies’ proposal submitted March 17 and prepare a request for proposals for the companies to issue. Mon Power and Potomac Edison will be required to send the request for proposals to companies chosen by the commission, and proposals responding to the request will be sent directly to the commission.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison will pay for the audit, with the contract between the companies and the audit firm selected by the PSC.
Dave Anderson, policy and communications manager of utility watchdog group Energy and Policy Institute, said the new audit is a chance for the PSC to “finally begin to hold FirstEnergy accountable” for any misuse of money from state ratepayers for lobbying.
But Anderson argues the PSC has ceded too much control to FirstEnergy by allowing it to draft a request for proposals and play a role in picking a contractor to perform the audit.
“The Commission and its staff professionals should be leading the audit, not the utility company that’s being audited,” Anderson said in an email.
FirstEnergy’s proposed request for proposals would require the contracted audit firm to give FirstEnergy “prompt notice” of any request to disclose confidential company information and strive to limit the disclosure and maintain confidentiality as much as possible.
FirstEnergy defines confidential information as including technical information, designs, marketing and commercial strategies and information concerning company or company affiliate employees, customers or suppliers.
The companies submitted a list of seven potential bidders for the audit.
One of them, South Carolina-based Blue Ridge Consulting Services, Inc., found that $6.6 million included in customer bills should be refunded in an audit directed by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
That audit wasn’t part of any base rate case, the kind of case Lane had contended was required to allow the PSC to probe for and find any West Virginia ratepayer impacts. Instead, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio had expanded the scope of a third-party audit of FirstEnergy’s Ohio utilities’ rider allowing them to recover distribution system investments.
The scope of the PSC audit will include lobbying and other costs of all FirstEnergy companies related to Ohio House Bill 6, according to the PSC order.
Ohio House Bill 6 was a 2019 billion-dollar bailout of FirstEnergy nuclear plants in Ohio that a federal jury found a former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives and a former Ohio Republican Party chair guilty of participating in a racketeering conspiracy to pass.
The jury found former Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, and former party Chair Matthew Borges guilty on March 9 of wire fraud, receipt of millions of dollars in bribes and money laundering in a racketeering enterprise that received roughly $60 million from FirstEnergy and its affiliates to help secure House Bill 6.
FirstEnergy will cooperate fully with the audit, spokesperson Hannah Catlett said Monday.
Karan May, Central Appalachia senior campaign representative for the Sierra Club, said it was “past time” West Virginia followed surrounding states in looking into FirstEnergy ratepayer impacts.
Last year, a Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission audit of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania subsidiaries noted that FirstEnergy identified roughly $2.4 million in “inappropriate costs” allocated to FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania subsidiaries. Those allocations dated to 2003.
In July 2021, nearly three years after Potomac Edison’s most recent base rate case filing, the Maryland Public Service Commission approved an investigation into whether FirstEnergy used money from Potomac Edison, which also serves Maryland, to pay for costs associated with the scandal.
The PSC ordered the FirstEnergy audit to focus on both direct expenses incurred by the companies and indirect expenses charged to them through “intra-corporate” charges from affiliated companies.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the nation’s leading utility regulator, found in an audit released in February 2022 that FirstEnergy Service Company, providing external affairs services that included political and regulatory advocacy for FirstEnergy, improperly accounted for and reported lobbying costs and donations.
That resulted in unsupported costs in annual wholesale transmission revenue requirements and bill rates, the agency said.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison reported paying more than $175 million to FirstEnergy Service Company from 2017 through 2019 under a single operating account, according to a Gazette-Mail review of reports the companies filed with the FERC.
The FERC found that FirstEnergy and its affiliates paid $70.9 million to dark money groups whose donors aren’t disclosed for lobbying and other “non-operative” purposes.
The PSC ordered the new audit must review and report on findings in the FERC audit, including findings specific to Mon Power and Potomac Edison.
The audit must cover the 12-month period the companies use to establish their cost of service to be included in future rates and each year back to and including 2018, the PSC ruled, adding it may extend the audit to years prior to 2018.
Anderson noted a FERC audit observation that FirstEnergy had identified improper classification of or lack of documentation for company payments dating to 2003 and argued limiting the scope of the audit to 2018 would leave money that should be refunded to state ratepayers in FirstEnergy’s hands.
The audit comes as the PSC’s Friday deadline approaches for Mon Power and Potomac Edison to file a report evaluating a potential purchase of the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station, which is slated to close at the end of May.
“It boggles the mind to think that the [PSC] would ask Mon Power to consider the purchase of yet another power plant before first ensuring that the company has moved beyond its days as a bad actor,” May said.