The West Virginia Public Service Commission will conduct a full review of the latest request from Mountaineer Gas for a rate increase — one the company had wanted to take effect Wednesday.

Mountaineer Gas last month asked for a net increase of 6.08%, or $19.74 million, with a proposed effective date of Wednesday. Last week, the PSC suspended the effective date of the proposed rates and charges for 270 days to allow for a full review under state code.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

