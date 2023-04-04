The West Virginia Public Service Commission will conduct a full review of the latest request from Mountaineer Gas for a rate increase — one the company had wanted to take effect Wednesday.
Mountaineer Gas last month asked for a net increase of 6.08%, or $19.74 million, with a proposed effective date of Wednesday. Last week, the PSC suspended the effective date of the proposed rates and charges for 270 days to allow for a full review under state code.
A typical residential customer (annual use of 72,000 cubic feet) would see their bill increase by about $85 annually, or $7.08 a month, for a 7.85% increase above current residential rates, according to written testimony from Mountaineer Gas Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer Scott Klemm that was filed by the company.
“[T]his base rate increase request will only have a modest impact on overall customer bills,” Klemm testified.
Klemm cited additional employees, wage increases, health care costs, third-party contractor costs, truck and equipment expenses, and general inflation as the main drivers of operating and maintenance expenses fueling the base rate increase request.
The PSC approved a 15% increase in average monthly residential Mountaineer Gas bills in November, resulting in a residential monthly winter bill of $165.59 for 13,000 cubic feet of gas.
The PSC allows gas utilities to recover what it costs them to purchase gas from their suppliers.
Mountaineer Gas serves roughly 220,000 customers in 50 of West Virginia’s 55 counties.
Last month, the Kanawha County Commission, a vocal opponent of rate increases, filed to intervene in the rate case, calling Mountaineer Gas’ request “outrageous” in a filing.
“Customers have seen their utility bills skyrocket in costs over the last several years and, despite how much it hurts its customers, Mountaineer Gas Company continues to ask for more rate hikes,” the commission said in a news release, calling for state lawmakers to pass legislation to cap utility rate hikes.
Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, introduced House Bill 3423 that would have prohibited electricity and gas utility rate increases for one year, allowing for emergency rate increases, if deemed necessary to protect a utility from “extreme financial hardship.” The bill never advanced out of the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee during the 60-day legislative session that ended last month.
Mountaineer Gas reported a net income of $16.4 million and an end-of-year balance of $47.3 million in an annual report filed with the PSC for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2022.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.