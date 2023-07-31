Staff members for West Virginia utility regulators have expressed wide-ranging public safety concerns with a proposed agreement under which Hope Gas Inc. would acquire a utility company serving roughly 13,000 customers in 15 counties.
Hope Gas and Peoples Gas WV LLC on Thursday filed a proposed order that, if signed off on by the Public Service Commission, would approve the former acquiring the latter at a listed purchase price of $37 million.
Under the agreement, Hope, which serves roughly 111,000 customers in 35 of the state’s 55 counties, would instantly apply a surcharge in effect for its pipeline replacement and expansion program to Peoples customers that would cost $8.30 per month — a 9.52% increase. But accompanying that increased cost would be increased potential for compromised public safety, Public Service Commission staff members predicted in a recent case filing.
Mary Friend, director of the PSC’s Gas Pipeline Safety Division, testified that taking on new programs and written plans under the Peoples deal concurrently with more plans stemming from a string of recently completed and proposed acquisitions by Hope could have dangerous results.
“This will lead to confusion and misunderstanding resulting in missed inspections, lapsed regulatory requirements, and incorrect documentation which could compromise public safety,” Friend said in written testimony filed July 14.
Friend predicted that the confusion would stem from Hope operating under four different operations and maintenance manuals and emergency plans with four sets of requirements, each with their own timelines for assimilation or transition to a common set of written procedures.
Hope is still using a shared Dominion Energy operations and maintenance manual after the PSC in August approved Dominion selling Hope for $690 million to an infrastructure fund controlled by Washington, D.C.-headquartered insurance and financial services company Ullico, Friend testified.
Friend noted Hope’s Peoples acquisition would be stacked on top of two other recent Hope moves. One is a Hope purchase for $1 of gas transportation facilities of Equitrans L.P., affiliate of Cecil Township, Pennsylvania-based Equitrans Midstream Corp. The other is a proposed $10 million acquisition of Southern Public Service Co., which serves roughly 6,400 customers in Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Kanawha, Logan and Mason counties.
The overlapping technical services agreements with Dominion, Equitrans and Peoples would allow for “the perfect scenario for potential lapses in regulatory compliance,” Friend testified.
Friend warned that, without a written plan and appropriate oversight during the transitions, differences in operations and maintenance manuals and other written procedures like emergency plans and construction standards can be overlooked or ignored.
Hope’s technical services agreement with Peoples provides a 12-month period to support the transition.
Friend said she is “especially concerned” with multiple emergency numbers going to different call centers or controls rooms — an issue with high safety stakes, if calls identify a gas odor inside a building or a gas leak that requires an immediate field response.
Hope’s control room isn’t fully functional, Friend testified, adding that Peoples operates a control room in Pennsylvania that will need to be integrated into Hope’s control room with verification of pressure controls and overpressure protections.
The control room issue is complicated by the additional assimilation of Equitrans pipeline control, Friend said. Hope acquired pipelines, compressor stations, meters, tanks, interconnections, processing units and other facilities for gathering and transporting gas from Equitrans.
Friend observed that it doesn’t appear Hope is acquiring any technical or engineering personnel in the Peoples deal, which she said would create potential issues with the design of new facilities and monitoring existing facilities.
Given the number of farm taps on the Peoples system and Hope’s acquisition of Equitrans low-pressure gathering, problems like controls set at the wrong pressure and lines with no established maximum allowable operating pressures could emerge.
“The technical support is an issue, and I wonder how Hope will be able to support the technical and engineering functions,” Friend testified.
PSC engineer Jefferson Brady testified that the acquisition would exacerbate reliability issues for farm-tap customers served through the Equitrans gathering system by increasing the number of farm-tap customers without immediately providing for new supply sources.
Brady added that Hope acquiring an Equitrans gathering system should mitigate concerns with serving existing Peoples farm-tap customers, and let Hope begin proper maintenance and operation of the gathering system right away. Brady said the engineering staff recommends approving the acquisition.
In written rebuttal testimony, Hope Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jonell Carter said efforts to transition programs from Dominion to Hope are on schedule to allow Hope to operate the programs on a standalone basis with West Virginia-based personnel starting Jan. 1, 2024.
Carter touted reporting requirements and safety provisions Hope agreed to in the Dominion deal, including having a fully developed operations and maintenance manual on which all Hope employees will be trained within 12 months after closing and an emergency-response plan updated upon closing.
“[I]n the larger context of all of those programs and plans that have to be transitioned, I think I, and Hope, have thoroughly addressed concerns about transitioning pipeline safety compliance programs from Dominion, Peoples, Equitrans, L.P. and, eventually, Southern,” Carter testified.
Responding to Friend’s observations about Hope’s control room, Carter said Hope would ensure “nothing falls through the cracks” as it takes on new assets.
Friend recalled past Hope construction documentation issues.
“These regulatory required construction requirements are where Peoples Gas is far ahead of Hope,” Friend testified.
Carter responded by testifying that both Hope’s and Peoples’ methods were “acceptable” for compliance and that Hope is “standing up” new safety-related compliance programming that addresses construction documentation controls.
Progress of the transition from the technical services agreement to a standalone operation needs to be tracked with periodic updates, possibly as a bimonthly report, Friend told the PSC. Carter indicated that Hope would follow that recommendation.
In separate rebuttal testimony, Peoples Gas West Virginia President Michael Huwar said the Peoples team is committed to cooperating with Hope to provide a “smooth and safe transition” after closing the sale.
Under the order that Hope and Peoples have proposed, Hope would have to report bimonthly to the Gas Pipeline Safety Division director and other PSC division heads on efforts to move services under the technical services agreement from Peoples to Hope.
According to the technical services agreement, Peoples would provide consultation on pipeline safety issues and emergency response services, including dispatch of needed crews.
The PSC Gas Pipeline Safety Division oversees roughly 16,500 miles of gas and hazardous-liquid gathering and transmission pipelines, as well as gas distribution pipelines.
The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration lists 11 “significant” gas transmission, gathering, underground storage and distribution system incidents occurring in West Virginia since 2010.
The agency defines significant incidents as those that result in a fatality or injury requiring in-patient hospitalization, $50,000 or more in total costs, highly volatile liquid releases of five barrels or more, or other liquid releases of 50 barrels or more, or liquid releases resulting in an unintentional fire or explosion.
