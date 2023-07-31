Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Staff members for West Virginia utility regulators have expressed wide-ranging public safety concerns with a proposed agreement under which Hope Gas Inc. would acquire a utility company serving roughly 13,000 customers in 15 counties.

Hope Gas and Peoples Gas WV LLC on Thursday filed a proposed order that, if signed off on by the Public Service Commission, would approve the former acquiring the latter at a listed purchase price of $37 million.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you