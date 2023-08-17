West Virginia Public Service Commission staff have recommended a Rhode Island-based accounting firm to audit Mon Power and Potomac Edison lobbying expenses in a review the agency said will cover costs of all FirstEnergy companies related to the largest bribery scandal in Ohio history.
PSC legal staff on Monday recommended Van Reen Accounting LLC to conduct the PSC-ordered audit that Mon Power and Potomac Edison had proposed when asked by the agency to suggest firms to audit the utilities.
The staff recommended the agency issue an order “promptly” to allow Van Reen Accounting to begin on the audit so it can finish it and issue findings by the end of 2023.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison submitted a filing to the PSC Tuesday supporting the recommendations, having listed Van Reen as one of seven potential bidders they provided in a list the PSC accepted in April.
The PSC had required Mon Power and Potomac Edison to propose a request for proposals and list of firms to conduct the audit, drawing criticism it was letting the FirstEnergy utilities have too much say in the audit process.
The agency rejected a provision in the utilities’ submission that would have required the contracted audit firm to give FirstEnergy “prompt notice” of any request to disclose confidential company information.
In Monday’s filing, PSC staff reported receiving one response to the request for proposals: a Van Reen Accounting bid with a total cost of up to $122,000 with hourly rates of up to $250 per hour.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison would pay the fees for Van Reen’s services.
The PSC has ruled the audit must cover the 12-month period the companies use to establish their cost of service to be included in future rates, and each year back to and including 2018. The agency said it may extend the audit to years prior to 2018, but the audit scope of service recommended by its staff covers only 2018 to 2022.
The scope of the PSC audit is to include lobbying and other costs of all FirstEnergy companies related to Ohio House Bill 6.
Ohio House Bill 6 was a 2019 billion-dollar bailout of FirstEnergy nuclear plants in Ohio. A federal jury found a former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives and a former Ohio Republican Party chair guilty of participating in a racketeering conspiracy to pass the measure.
The jury found former speaker Larry Householder and former party chairman Matthew Borges guilty on March 9 of wire fraud, receipt of millions of dollars in bribes and money laundering in a racketeering enterprise that received roughly $60 million from FirstEnergy and its affiliates to help secure House Bill 6.
In July 2021, FirstEnergy agreed to pay a $230 million penalty upon admitting the utility and its subsidiary FirstEnergy Service Company conspired with public officials and other entities to pay and conceal millions of dollars through wire transfers to support passage of the legislation.
FirstEnergy admitted that FirstEnergy Service Company paid $60 million to Generation Now from 2017 to March 2020.
Generation Now was a purported social welfare organization whose real purpose was receiving undisclosed donations as a benefit to Householder, according to FirstEnergy’s 2021 deferred prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Ohio.
FirstEnergy has asserted its spending on the Ohio plant bailout has had no rate impact on West Virginia customers.
Dave Anderson, policy and communications manager of utility watchdog group Energy and Policy Institute, said in March the new audit is a chance for the PSC to “finally begin to hold FirstEnergy accountable” for any misuse of money from state ratepayers for lobbying.
But Anderson argued the PSC ceded too much control to FirstEnergy by allowing it to draft a request for proposals and play a role in picking a contractor to perform the audit.
Prior to its March 2 audit order, the PSC had been the only utility regulator in a state with FirstEnergy subsidiaries that hadn’t investigated potential effects of the scandal on ratepayers. PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane, a former FirstEnergy lobbyist, had contended the agency hadn’t had an opportunity to investigate Mon Power and Potomac Edison because they hadn’t filed for a base rate increase since 2014.
Lane said during a February legislative committee meeting the utilities’ lack of a base rate case filing precluded the PSC from “examin[ing] FirstEnergy’s books” to investigate the potential for costs improperly charged to Mon Power and Potomac Edison customers.
But other states have not required base rate cases to investigate and find millions of dollars improperly charged to ratepayers resulting from the House Bill 6 scandal.
Ohio regulators set rates in FirstEnergy utilities’ last base rate case there in 2009. Pennsylvania regulators set rates in FirstEnergy utilities’ last base rate case there in 2016. Maryland regulators set rates in FirstEnergy utilities’ last base rate case there in 2019.
A base rate accounts for all utility service expenses, including operating and maintenance costs, taxes and depreciation.
A Public Utilities Commission of Ohio audit investigating issues related to FirstEnergy’s central role in the bribery scandal found in 2021 that $6.6 million included in customer bills should be refunded.
That audit wasn’t part of any base rate case. Instead, the commission had expanded the scope of a third-party audit of FirstEnergy’s Ohio utilities’ rider allowing them to recover distribution system investments.
Last year, a Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission audit of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania subsidiaries noted that FirstEnergy identified roughly $2.4 million in “inappropriate costs” allocated to FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania subsidiaries. Those allocations dated to 2003.
Made public in June 2022, the Pennsylvania commission staff audit report detailed potential annual cost savings of roughly $39 million and one-time cost savings of $13.5 million to $22.5 million. FirstEnergy accepted 17 audit recommendations, including remediation determined by internal and governmental investigations.
Fieldwork for the management and operations audit began in 2021 — five years after FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania utilities filed their most recent base rate case there.
Many FirstEnergy payments flagged by audits responding to the Ohio scandal predate Mon Power’s and Potomac Edison’s last base rate case filing in 2014.
FirstEnergy revealed to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission audit staff that it was investigating payments totaling nearly $29 million dating to 2003.
The FERC, the nation’s leading utility regulator, found in an audit released last year that FirstEnergy and its affiliates paid $70.9 million to dark money groups whose donors aren’t disclosed for lobbying and other “non-operative” purposes. The audit focused on improper accounting related to the scandal.
FirstEnergy identified $1.5 million charged to its electric and transmission utilities, including Mon Power and Potomac Edison, that had been improperly recorded, the FERC noted.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison filed a $207.4 million, 13% base rate increase in May. The base rate increase requested by Mon Power and Potomac Edison would result in a $18.07 monthly bill increase for the average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month, a 15% jump from $120.20 to $138.27.
The PSC approved a $91.8 million rate increase to cover Mon Power and Potomac Edison fuel costs in December. The rate hike followed a $94 million rate hike the PSC approved for the utilities in May 2022, also for fuel costs. That followed a $19.5 million fuel cost rate increase approved in December 2021.
The PSC ordered the audit must focus on accounting for charges included in fuel cost recovery accounts in addition to lobbying and “image building activities” that result in charges on Mon Power’s and Potomac Edison’s books.
