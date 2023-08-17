Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Audit momentum
Pictured is the FirstEnergy office in Charleston. The West Virginia Public Service Commission staff has recommended an accounting firm to audit Mon Power and Potomac Edison lobbying expenses in a review the agency said will cover costs of all FirstEnergy companies related to the largest bribery scandal in Ohio history.

 MIKE TONY | Gazette-Mail

West Virginia Public Service Commission staff have recommended a Rhode Island-based accounting firm to audit Mon Power and Potomac Edison lobbying expenses in a review the agency said will cover costs of all FirstEnergy companies related to the largest bribery scandal in Ohio history.

PSC legal staff on Monday recommended Van Reen Accounting LLC to conduct the PSC-ordered audit that Mon Power and Potomac Edison had proposed when asked by the agency to suggest firms to audit the utilities.

