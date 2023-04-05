Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hearing coming
The West Virginia Public Service Commission will hold an evidentiary hearing on a Mon Power and Potomac Edison proposal of a $36 million rate increase to keep the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station open for 12 months.   

 BESHAY SAKLA | Gazette-Mail file photo

West Virginia utility regulators have scheduled an evidentiary hearing to consider a proposal by FirstEnergy’s West Virginia subsidiaries for a $36 million rate increase to keep open a coal-fired plant in Pleasants County due to stop operating at the end of May.

The Public Service Commission has set the hearing for 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 21 in its Charleston building.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

