West Virginia utility regulators have scheduled an evidentiary hearing to consider a proposal by FirstEnergy’s West Virginia subsidiaries for a $36 million rate increase to keep open a coal-fired plant in Pleasants County due to stop operating at the end of May.
The Public Service Commission has set the hearing for 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 21 in its Charleston building.
The PSC said in an order Tuesday that all written comments on the proposal from Mon Power and Potomac Edison should state the case name and number and be addressed to Karen Buckley, Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, West Virginia 25323 and be filed no later than April 14. Public Comments may also be filed online at http://www.psc.state.wv.us/scripts/onlinecomments/default.cfm by clicking the “Formal Case” link.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison submitted a filing to the PSC Friday asking for a temporary surcharge to allow them to recover costs of keeping the Pleasants Power Station open for 12 months, beginning June 1.
The companies contended they didn't have enough time to evaluate whether to acquire and operate Pleasants on a long-term basis to avoid a plant shutdown and lose the plant's employees.
The utilities have asked the PSC to fast-track their consideration of the proposal and approve it by April 25.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison said they don't believe operating three power stations long-term would be in customers' best interests. FirstEnergy already controls the Harrison and Fort Martin power stations in Harrison and Monongalia counties, respectively.
The temporary surcharge the companies proposed would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%.
The utilities said the surcharge would be subject to interim adjustments responding to significant expenses or under- or over-recoveries. They asked for the PSC to allow consideration of “longer-term components” in a new regulatory proceeding to come “in the near future.”
West Virginia ratepayer and environmental advocates said Friday evening the utilities’ proposal would be a costly, unnecessary bailout of a plant that was propped up by the state Legislature in 2017 when it approved $12.5 million in annual tax breaks for the financially struggling plant.
The utilities’ filing responded to a PSC requirement that the companies file a report by Friday evaluating buying the Pleasants plant after a West Virginia Consumer Advocate Division witness recommended they consider doing so.
The PSC included that requirement in its December resolution of a fuel cost recovery case filed by the companies that raised the surcharge customers pay to cover fuel costs by $91.8 million.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony that the Pleasants plant is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal and is equipped with emissions control technology that the Fort Martin plant lacks. The Consumer Advocate Division is an independent arm of the Public Service Commission charged with representing ratepayer interests.
In their Friday filing, Mon Power and Potomac Edison reported long-term environmental compliance challenges for both the Fort Martin and Pleasants plants.
The companies alluded to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s “Good Neighbor Plan” issued March 15 that targets nitrogen oxide emissions. The utilities noted the Fort Martin plant lacks selective catalytic reduction equipment to address those emissions.
The EPA projects its final plan will prevent roughly 1,300 premature deaths, lower asthma symptoms by 1.3 million cases, and avoid more than 2,300 hospital and emergency room visits in 2026 alone.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison said the Pleasants plant wasn’t allocated any nitrogen oxide credits beyond 2023 and has no credits to allow it to operate from May through September 2023.
The utilities also noted the EPA published a proposed wastewater treatment and compliance rule last week they said could “cause a significant negative impact” on both the Pleasants and Fort Martin plants given their wastewater discharges.
Pleasants’ impending closure is not a sudden development.
Independent power producer Energy Harbor announced in March 2022 it planned to sell or deactivate the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants plant in Willow Island and that it would continue normal operations until June 2023.
Energy Harbor, which was known as FirstEnergy Solutions prior to its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, said the closures were required steps as part of a transition to carbon-free energy.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison recalled in their filing that Energy Harbor transferred the plant to Energy Transition and Environmental Management, a company that acquires retired power plants and landfills, in December 2022, to demolish the plant. Energy Harbor leased the plant back from Energy Transition and Environmental Management through May 31, the utilities noted.
Neither Energy Harbor nor Energy Transition and Environmental Management has responded to requests for comment.
Energy Harbor has stated employment at Pleasants will end by July 15 and that Energy Harbor will no longer have any leasehold or other Pleasants ownership interest starting the next day, the utilities said.
Senate Bill 609 passed by the West Virginia Legislature last month requiring Public Energy Authority approval for decommissioning or deconstructing any fossil fuel-fired power plant appears to have made Energy Transition and Environmental Management reevaluate a plan to demolish the plant and remediate the site, the utilities said.
The state House of Delegates and Senate both adopted resolutions during the legislative session that ended March 11 encouraging Mon Power to purchase the Pleasants Power Station.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison said Energy Transition and Environmental Management issued a request for proposals last week soliciting other plans.
The PSC is a three-member panel that includes Chairwoman Charlotte Lane, a former FirstEnergy lobbyist, and Commissioner Bill Raney, a former president of the West Virginia Coal Association.
The agency received a letter in January signed by 140 Pleasants Power Station employees lobbying for Mon Power and Potomac Edison to buy the more than four decade-old plant.
Mon Power has considered buying the Pleasants plant before.
Mon Power sought regulatory approval in 2017 to acquire the Pleasants plant from FirstEnergy subsidiary Allegheny Energy Supply Company LLC for $195 million, touting an expected net increase in installed capacity of 1,300 megawatts that it said would cover a capacity deficit.
The PSC found in a January 2018 order that the case did not show the companies had a shortfall in meeting energy requirements with internal generation resources. The commission conditionally approved the Pleasants plant transfer with ratepayer protections that included limits on recovery of undepreciated Pleasants capital and closing costs.
But the following month, FirstEnergy deemed the proposed transfer unworkable, citing the commission’s conditions and a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejection of the proposal.
The Consumer Advocate Division said in a filing in that case that the proposed Pleasants plant transaction would have been too risky for captive West Virginia ratepayers, forcing them to become buyers of significant surplus capacity.
Renewable generation surpassed coal and nuclear in the U.S. electric power sector last year, according to the federal Energy Information Administration.
Coal comprised 91% of West Virginia’s electricity generation in 2021, far more than any other state.
Emissions from the Pleasants plant resulted in an estimated 64 deaths, 25 heart attacks, 642 asthma attacks and 3,199 work-loss days in 2019, according to an analysis of data from a federal health risk assessment tool derived by the Clean Air Task Force, an environmental group.