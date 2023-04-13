A $36 million rate increase proposed by FirstEnergy’s West Virginia subsidiaries to keep a coal-fired Pleasants County power plant from shuttering has provoked strong reactions.
Now, West Virginia utility regulators are giving the public a chance to sound off on the proposal in person — although not in FirstEnergy service territory.
The Public Service Commission will have a public comment hearing on the rate hike proposal from Mon Power and Potomac Edison at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The hearing will be held in the main hearing room of PSC headquarters at 201 Brooks St., in Charleston.
The PSC will hold a previously scheduled evidentiary hearing in the case the following day at 9:30 a.m. in the same location.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison have asked for a temporary surcharge to allow them to recover costs of keeping the Pleasants Power Station open for 12 months, beginning June 1.
The temporary surcharge the companies proposed would result in a 2.2% increase in total average monthly rates for residential and commercial customers, who would pay $2.67 and $8.44 more, respectively. Industrial customers would pay $4,416 more, or 2.4%. The utilities said the surcharge would be subject to interim adjustments responding to significant expenses or under- or over-recoveries.
Independent power producer Energy Harbor announced in March 2022 it planned to sell or deactivate the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants plant in Willow Island and that it would continue normal operations until June 2023.
Energy Harbor, which was known as FirstEnergy Solutions prior to its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, said the closures were required steps as part of a transition to carbon-free energy.
PSC Chairwoman Charlotte Lane, a former FirstEnergy lobbyist, cited a “tremendous amount of public interest” in the case and “widely varying opinions” in a statement announcing the public hearing.
“We invite everyone to come and share their suggestions and concerns with us on April 20,” Lane said. “If you can’t be here in person, you can still submit a written comment.”
Emmett Pepper, policy director of proposal opponent Energy Efficient West Virginia, frowned on the time and place of the hearing. The hearing will be held outside Mon Power and Potomac Edison service areas in the north central and eastern parts of the state, respectively.
“It's a shame that the hearing is being held in the middle of a work day more than two hours away from most of the customers affected by this,” Pepper said.
The PSC had public comment hearings in Parkersburg, Martinsburg and Morgantown in 2017 to gather input on a Mon Power and Potomac Edison proposal to buy the Pleasants Power Station.
Mon Power sought regulatory approval in 2017 to acquire the Pleasants plant from FirstEnergy subsidiary Allegheny Energy Supply Company LLC for $195 million, touting an expected net increase in installed capacity of 1,300 megawatts that it said would cover a capacity deficit.
But the PSC found in a January 2018 order that the case did not show the companies had a shortfall in meeting energy requirements with internal generation resources. FirstEnergy later deemed the proposed transfer unworkable.
The utilities have asked the PSC to fast-track their consideration of their $36 million rate hike proposal and approve it by April 25.
Karan May, Central Appalachia senior campaign representative with the Sierra Club, called the PSC’s scheduling of the public comment hearing in Charleston “unfair.”
“[C]ustomers who are on the hook for this purchase will have to travel hours away, during work hours, with only a week’s notice, in order to speak out about this issue,” May said.
Lane said the PSC’s best option is to hold the public comment hearing the day before the evidentiary hearing in Charleston. Lane reiterated that the agency is receiving public comments on its website and by mail.
Public comment filed with the PSC has been split. As of Thursday, the PSC’s website showed 306 letters of support and 300 letters of protest in response to the proposal since it was filed March 31.
The utilities’ filing responded to a PSC requirement that the companies file a report by the end of March evaluating buying the Pleasants plant after a Consumer Advocate Division witness recommended they consider doing so. The Consumer Advocate Division is an independent arm of the PSC charged with representing ratepayer interests.
The PSC included that requirement in its December resolution of a fuel cost recovery case filed by the companies that raised the surcharge customers pay to cover fuel costs by $91.8 million.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony last year that the Pleasants plant is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal and is equipped with emissions control technology that the FirstEnergy-controlled Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County lacks.
Medine recommended considering closing the Fort Martin plant upon Mon Power acquisition of Pleasants plant.
The Consumer Advocate Division hasn’t taken a side on the utilities’ rate hike proposal yet. Last week, the division asked the utilities for more information that division Director Robert Williams said in an email would allow his unit evaluate the proposal’s rate impact.
The utilities forecast in their fuel cost recovery case filing last year that seasonal nitrogen oxide allowances would exceed $22.7 million from May through September 2023.
Mark Valach, fuels and generation commercial operation director at FirstEnergy Service Company, acknowledged in written testimony in the case that Fort Martin had a nitrogen oxide credit “issue” caused by a reduction of available credits allocated to it.
Valach also cited a short supply and much higher prices to obtain nitrogen oxide seasonal credits needed to comply with environmental rules during ozone season, an EPA-recognized emissions control period to last from May through September.
Valach reported the cost of allowances increased from roughly $150 per credit in 2020 to $40,000 per credit as of August 2022, with each credit permitting the release of a ton of nitrogen oxide.
"If [Mon Power and Potomac Edison] obtained an option to operate Pleasants, we would hope that expense could be significantly reduced,” Williams said.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison said the Pleasants plant wasn’t allocated any nitrogen oxide credits beyond 2023 and has no credits to allow it to operate from May through September 2023.
The utilities indicated they need more time to review recent federal environmental regulatory developments, possible transition plans and legal agreements to decide whether acquiring Pleasants is a good investment for customers.
The Mon Power and Potomac Edison proposal to keep the Pleasants plant open comes amid a national shift away from increasingly uneconomic coal and toward environmental regulations expected to accelerate that shift.
In their March 31 filing, the companies alluded to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s “Good Neighbor Plan” issued March 15 that targets nitrogen oxide emissions. The utilities noted the Fort Martin plant lacks selective catalytic reduction equipment to address those emissions.
The EPA this month proposed to strengthen and update emission standards for hazardous air pollutants for coal-fired plants.
FirstEnergy spokesperson Hannah Catlett said the company was evaluating the newly proposed rule to determine any effects it may have on its plants.
All written comments on the latest proposal from Mon Power and Potomac Edison should state the case number — Case No. 22-0793-E-ENEC — and be addressed to Karen Buckley, Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, West Virginia 25323. Public comments may also be filed online at http://www.psc.state.wv.us/scripts/onlinecomments/default.cfm by clicking the “Formal Case” link.
