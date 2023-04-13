Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hearing to come
The West Virginia Public Service Commission will hold a public comment hearing on a Mon Power and Potomac Edison proposal of a $36 million rate increase to keep the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station open for 12 months.  Critics of the proposal objected to the PSC scheduling the hearing in Charleston instead of in Mon Power and Potomac Edison service territory.  

A $36 million rate increase proposed by FirstEnergy’s West Virginia subsidiaries to keep a coal-fired Pleasants County power plant from shuttering has provoked strong reactions.

Now, West Virginia utility regulators are giving the public a chance to sound off on the proposal in person — although not in FirstEnergy service territory.

