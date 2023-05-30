Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hearings to come
The West Virginia Public Service Commission will have public comment hearings on Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power fuel cost cases, including the utilities' $641.7 million rate hike request.

 Gazette-Mail file photo

County commissions have weighed in on an American Electric Power-controlled utility plan to raise rates $641.7 million to cover fuel costs.

You can, too.

