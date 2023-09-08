The West Virginia Public Energy Authority has approved an emergency rule shaping how it will carry out a law legislators passed requiring the authority’s approval for fossil fuel plants to be decommissioned or deconstructed.
The Public Energy Authority on Thursday approved the rule, which it authorized filing in June with the Secretary of State’s Office to solicit public comment.
In accordance with Senate Bill 609 signed into law by coal magnate Gov. Jim Justice in March, the rule applies to any coal-, oil- and gas-fueled plants, utility or nonutility, that an owner seeks to decommission or deconstruct.
The rule outlines the steps those seeking to deconstruct or decommission a fossil fuel-fired plant must take to get Public Energy Authority approval.
In a response to public comments it released Thursday, the authority indicated it wouldn’t provide legal advertisement to notify the public about a petition process to decommission or deconstruct a plant, despite a rule provision requiring a 30-day public comment period.
SB 609 has drawn opposition from Energy Efficient West Virginia, the West Virginia Energy Users Group, a coalition of large industrial energy users, and other ratepayer advocates seeing it as undue interference with market forces driving coal assets to dwindle nationwide. Critics have objected to the potential under SB 609 for the authority to force private companies to keep fossil fuel plants open.
Jim Kotcon, chair of the West Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club, noted in a comment dated June 22 there appeared to be no mechanism in the rule as filed in June to notify the public of a comment period. Kotcon recommended requiring notice by publication of a legal advertisement.
The authority responded that a legal advertisement to notify the public about a petition process is not required. The agency noted any petition filed with it will be available on its website — commerce.wv.gov/boards-commissions/west-virginia-public-energy-authority/.
When asked why the authority didn’t require legal advertisement, Department of Commerce spokesperson Andy Malinoski alluded to the rule requiring petitioners that are state Public Service Commission-regulated utilities to get PSC approval of their planned decommissioning or deconstruction activities to be eligible to petition under the rule.
Malinoski also alluded to a provision requiring deactivation analysis from PJM Interconnection, the regional electric transmission grid that serves West Virginia, to be eligible for petitioning for decommissioning or deconstruction under the rule if the facility is connected to the grid.
The Department of Commerce houses the Public Energy Authority.
Malinoski said filed petitions will be available through a link on the authority’s homepage. Comments may be filed using a comment form available on the website, Malinoski said.
The link to any filed petition will include information about how to file public comments, Malinoski said.
The rule as filed in June required all environmental liabilities to be remediated by a date determined by the authority and agreed to by the petitioner as part of a decommissioning or deconstruction plan.
The authority removed that provision from the rule approved Thursday after Mon Power and Potomac Edison objected. The utilities contended in a comment filed on the rule released in June they believe the Public Energy Authority has no jurisdiction over environmental matters or their enforcement.
Justice rebooted the authority in 2021 with a stated goal of developing a “next generation” of coal plants.
The Sierra Club, Appalachian Power, the West Virginia Energy Users Group, the West Virginia Manufacturers Association and the West Virginia Citizen Action Group expressed concern about the lack of a time frame under the rule for the authority to approve or deny a petition.
The authority responded that the lack of a time limit on the issuance of the authority’s decision isn’t a “de facto denial.”
SB 609 holds that Public Energy Authority approval of decommissioning or deconstruction may not be “unreasonably withheld,” but the law left the definition of that phrase to the authority.
The rule defines “unreasonably withheld” as withholding approval “arbitrarily and capriciously ... without consideration or regard for the facts and circumstances presented.”
The rule requires a plant owner seeking decommissioning or deconstruction to file a notice with the authority that includes an explanation of the need to decommission or deconstruct the plant, a summary of that activity and its planned start date.
Also required in that notice is justification for a plant owner’s selection of a third-party evaluator conducting an independent analysis of the request for decommissioning or deconstruction activities. SB 609 requires an authority-approved third party to evaluate the social, environmental and economic impact at a local and statewide level of decommissioning or deconstruction.
The authority doubled the amount of time a petitioner has to submit their petition after the authority approves a third-party evaluator from 90 to 180 days after Appalachian Power argued 90 days weren’t enough to “perfect” a petition once the authority approves the evaluator.
Under the authority’s rule, the third-party analysis must evaluate other potential uses of the facility, including green technologies or alternative fuels.
The third-party analysis must include the expected job loss at the facility, the expected job loss for vendors and other businesses providing goods and services to the community, the potential impact on school districts and local, county and state government revenue, and any actions taken by the petitioner to offset expected economic impacts.
The analysis also must include the number, size and location of all ash ponds and impoundments used by the facility and any actions taken by the petitioner to offset any expected environmental impacts resulting from the decommissioning or deconstruction activities.
The rule, comments on it and agency responses are at https://apps.sos.wv.gov/adlaw/csr/ruleview.aspx?document=17874.
The Public Energy Authority has done little but hear presentations from representatives of energy industries and users in the meetings it has held since February 2022.
