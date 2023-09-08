Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The chair presides

West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary and Public Energy Authority Chair James Bailey presided on Thursday over the authority’s adoption of a rule governing how it will consider whether to approve decommissioning or deconstructing fossil fuel-fired plants under Senate Bill 609 of 2023.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia Public Energy Authority has approved an emergency rule shaping how it will carry out a law legislators passed requiring the authority’s approval for fossil fuel plants to be decommissioned or deconstructed.

The Public Energy Authority on Thursday approved the rule, which it authorized filing in June with the Secretary of State’s Office to solicit public comment.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

