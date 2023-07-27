The West Virginia Public Energy Authority has a new director — and a lingering vacancy.
The authority board named Nicholas Preservati director of the authority at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, just three weeks after he began leading the state Office of Energy.
Preservati was a member of the PEA board, but he resigned, effective July 1, to assume the Energy Office post, Gov. Jim Justice’s office previously has said. The Governor’s Office did not to respond to a request for comment on a time frame for Justice, who appointed Preservati to the authority board and then to the Energy Office directorship, to name Preservati’s successor on the authority board.
The Public Energy Authority hasn’t had a director since Justice rebooted it in 2021. State code doesn’t explicitly provide for an authority director. The code mentions a “director of authority” heading in Section 5D-1-4, but it is not followed by any statutory language mentioning one, other than saying “no director” may incur personal liability when acting on the authority’s behalf.
Authority Chairman and Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey, former general counsel for the Departments of Commerce, Tourism and Economic Development, contended during Wednesday’s meeting that state code “contemplates” the authority having a director.
Department of Commerce spokesman Andy Malinoski said Thursday references contemplating a director are throughout the code establishing the authority. Malinoski did not respond when asked to identify those references.
Bailey said the director designation would better enable him to support the authority administratively as it becomes more active.
State code makes the Preservati-headed Office of Energy responsible for managing and administering the daily functions of the authority. Prior to Preservati’s appointment to head the Energy Office, it had been staffed on an interim basis by state economic development leadership.
Preservati addressed the board for the first time as Energy Office director during Wednesday’s meeting, noting a “significant influx of funds” slated to come through his office from the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, both measures signed into law by President Joe Biden in the last Democratic-controlled session of Congress.
Preservati noted two federal home energy rebate programs approved under the Inflation Reduction Act for which the Department of Energy announced Thursday it had begun accepting applications for states to launch.
West Virginia is slated to receive $88.2 million for the two programs, which the Inflation Reduction Act provides $8.5 billion for across all states and territories.
The state is to receive $44.2 million for home energy performance-based, whole-house rebates. That funding will cover rebates for energy efficiency retrofits ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 for individual households and up to $400,000 for multifamily buildings. The $44.2 million also will cover grants to provide rebates of up to $2,000 for retrofits cutting energy use by 20% or more and up to $4,000 for retrofits for saving 35% or more.
West Virginia will get another $44 million to develop a high-efficiency home rebate program that includes a $14,000 cap per household. Caps under that program will be $8,000 for heat pump costs, $1,750 for a heat pump water heater and $4,000 for panel and service upgrades. Other rebates will cover electric stoves and clothes dryers, as well as insulation and air-sealing measures.
U.S. Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk said during a Thursday media call that the agency expects rebates to be available to consumers in some states this year, continuing on a rolling basis into 2024 — “depending on how quickly states and territories can do what they need to do.”
“This is a big, big deal,” Turk said.
The Department of Energy has asked states and territories to prioritize households that stand to benefit the most from these funds, including allocating at least half of the program funds to reach households with incomes at or below 80% of their area median income.
“One of the most important things we’re looking at now is identifying additional opportunities of funding through the IRA and the IIJA, identifying those and taking advantage of those opportunities ... before they go away,” Preservati said.
The Office of Energy has led energy efficiency projects in recent years and been responsible for forming fossil fuel and renewable energy initiatives. The office is housed in the Department of Economic Development.
Preservati has an extensive energy law background, most recently co-chairing the energy and environmental group at the Charleston law firm Spilman Thomas & Battle. For more than a decade, Preservati was a managing member and general counsel for mining companies that included CNP Properties LLC, Met Resources LLC and Onyx Energy LLC.
Preservati’s family controlled the mining company Met Resources LLC. He said the family sold its mining operations in 2018.
The new Energy Office director served as an attorney for American Electric Power after working for a Chicago law firm. He later started his own law firm in Charleston, focusing on energy litigation.
The Public Energy Authority has taken little formal action since Justice reactivated it in 2021.
Justice, a coal magnate, said in an August 2021 statement that the PEA would aid in “developing the next generation of coal plants.” He announced his reactivation of the body at the West Virginia Coal Association’s 2021 annual conference.
The board became dormant in the 2010s.
