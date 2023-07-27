Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Double director duty
Buy Now

Nicholas Preservati speaks at a March meeting of the West Virginia Public Energy Authority, which he vice chaired upon his appointment by Gov. Jim Justice as director of the state Office of Energy. The Public Energy Authority voted to name Preservati director of the authority Wednesday.

 MIKE TONY | Gazette-Mail

The West Virginia Public Energy Authority has a new director — and a lingering vacancy.

The authority board named Nicholas Preservati director of the authority at its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, just three weeks after he began leading the state Office of Energy.

Stories you might like

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Recommended for you