The West Virginia Public Energy Authority has filed an emergency rule shaping how it will carry out a law legislators passed requiring the authority’s approval for fossil fuel plants to be decommissioned or deconstructed.
The rule, filed Wednesday in accordance with Senate Bill 609 adopted in March, applies to any coal-, oil- and gas-fueled plants, utility or nonutility, that an owner seeks to decommission or deconstruct.
Approved by the authority at its monthly meeting Tuesday, the rule requires a plant owner seeking decommissioning or deconstruction to file a notice with the authority that includes an explanation of the need to decommission or deconstruct the plant, a summary of that activity and its planned start date.
Also required in that notice is justification for a plant owner’s selection of a third-party evaluator conducting an independent analysis of the request for decommissioning or deconstruction activities. SB 609 requires an authority-approved third party to evaluate the social, environmental and economic impact at a local and statewide level of decommissioning or deconstruction.
“From my personal standpoint, when I think third-party evaluator, I think of a university or a reputable consulting firm,” Public Energy Authority Chairman and Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey said during Tuesday’s meeting.
SB 609 has drawn opposition from Energy Efficient West Virginia, the West Virginia Energy Users Group, a coalition of large industrial energy users, and other ratepayer advocates seeing it as undue interference with market forces driving coal assets to dwindle nationwide. Critics have objected to the potential under SB 609 for the authority to force private companies to keep fossil fuel plants open.
“Apparently, being a fossil fuel-fired electric plant in West Virginia is a bit like being in the 'Hotel California',” Energy Efficient West Virginia Policy Director Emmett Pepper said. “You can check out any time you like, but you can't ever leave.”
Under the authority’s rule, the third-party analysis must evaluate other potential uses of the facility, including green technologies or alternative fuels. The third-party analysis must include the expected job loss at the facility, the expected job loss for vendors and other businesses providing goods and services to the community, the potential impact on school districts and local, county and state government revenue, and any actions taken by the petitioner to offset expected economic impacts.
The analysis also must include the number, size and location of all ash ponds and impoundments used by the facility and any actions taken by the petitioner to offset any expected environmental impacts resulting from the decommissioning or deconstruction activities.
If the authority denies the petition, the petitioner may resubmit it within 90 days to address problems identified by the authority when it denied the petition. Under the rule, the authority must explain the reasons for any denial.
The rule imposes a 30-day public comment period for any social, environmental and economic impact of decommission or deconstruction activities.
SB 609 holds that Public Energy Authority approval of decommissioning or deconstruction may not be “unreasonably withheld,” but the law left the definition of that phrase to the authority.
The rule defines “unreasonably withheld” as withholding approval “arbitrarily and capriciously ... without consideration or regard for the facts and circumstances presented.”
The rule defines decommissioning activities as any activity that removes from service or facilitates or otherwise prepares for removing a fossil fuel plant from service. The rule defines deconstruction activities as any activity to disassemble or reduce the plant to constituent parts so the plant can no longer generate electricity.
The rule is available at https://apps.sos.wv.gov/adlaw/csr/readfile.aspx?DocId=56251&Format=PDF.
The Public Energy Authority has done little but hear presentations from representatives of energy industries and users in the meetings it has held since February 2022, six months after Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, rebooted the authority with a stated goal of developing a “next generation” of coal plants.
The seven-member authority consists of four Justice appointees plus secretaries of the state departments of Commerce and Environmental Protection and the director of the Economic Development Authority, per state statute.
Environmental and renewable energy advocates have contended that the Public Energy Authority’s composition is skewed toward fossil fuels. Justice’s appointees include Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd; Jeff Allen, who has served as senior vice president of acquisitions, development, coal and minerals at a Scott Depot branch of Pardee Resources Co., a Philadelphia-headquartered business that invests in natural resource properties; and Nicholas Preservati Jr., of the Charleston corporate law firm Spilman Thomas & Battle. Preservati has a background in energy law, having represented coal companies in civil and criminal investigations relating to mining injuries and fatalities.
“It appears that the standard for evaluating these petitions is whether the group of industry advocates that comprise the PEA believe it would be unreasonable to withhold the granting of the request, which is circular in its logic,” Pepper said.
The Public Energy Authority’s new rule comes with a Pleasants County coal-fired plant stuck in limbo. The Pleasants Power Station’s operator recently requested the plant be placed into inactive status amid talks between Houston-based plant owner Energy Transition and Environmental Management and Omnis Fuel Technologies LLC, a prospective buyer of the over-four-decade-old plant.
Plant operator Energy Harbor LLC, an independent power producer, said last year that the facility would cease operations in June 2023 as part of a transition to carbon-free energy.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison have proposed charging captive ratepayers at least $3 million for up to 12 months to subsidize them maintaining the plant while they decide whether to acquire it. The state Public Service Commission in December asked the utilities to take three months to evaluate acquiring the plant, but the utilities have said they need more time to do so.
The utilities have told the PSC a transaction between ETEM and Omnis would result in continued operation of the plant to generate energy using the hydrogen byproduct of Omnis and take their ratepayers off the hook.
Mon Power and Potomac Edison have told the PSC that SB 609 made ETEM reevaluate a plan to demolish the plant and remediate the site.
In an analysis published Tuesday, Seth Feaster, energy data analyst for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, criticized what he called an “ad-hoc approach to saving a single coal plant,” citing the uncertainty ratepayers, plant workers and the coal industry face with the plant’s fate uncertain. The institute is an Ohio-based energy policy think tank that aims to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.
