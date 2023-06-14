Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

New rule

Pictured is the coal-fired Pleasants Power Station, whose fate is in limbo. The state Public Energy Authority has filed a rule requiring a long list of requirements for owners seeking to decommission or deconstruct a fossil fuel plant.  

 Gazette-Mail file photo

The West Virginia Public Energy Authority has filed an emergency rule shaping how it will carry out a law legislators passed requiring the authority’s approval for fossil fuel plants to be decommissioned or deconstructed.

The rule, filed Wednesday in accordance with Senate Bill 609 adopted in March, applies to any coal-, oil- and gas-fueled plants, utility or nonutility, that an owner seeks to decommission or deconstruct.

