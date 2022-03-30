The Mountain State relies more than any other state on coal-fired power for its electricity, and a veteran state utility regulator fueled fear of a federally forced break from that reliance during the West Virginia Public Energy Authority meeting Wednesday.
David Ellis, a former director of the Public Service Commission’s utilities division, argued that state officials should worry about federal environmental regulations.
“That’s our biggest threat to our baseload plants,” Ellis said during a presentation on baseload power before the authority in its second meeting since it was rebooted by Gov. Jim Justice after roughly a decade of dormancy.
Ellis, who worked for the Public Service Commission all but five years from 1963 to 2018, predicted that converting coal-fired plants to natural gas-fired plants would cost ratepayers dearly.
“That would be an option, but I think it’d be so costly, we would all be shocked,” Ellis predicted.
But PSC engineer James Weimer recommended that Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power should consider converting three coal-fired plants to liquefied natural gas combined-cycle plants after 2030 in a case before the commission last year.
Weimer said prospects of reducing carbon dioxide emissions and lower fuel costs should compel the companies to consider converting the John Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell plants in Putnam, Mason and Marshall counties, respectively, into liquefied natural gas combined-cycle sites.
In October, though, the PSC approved wastewater treatment upgrades at the three plants after Kentucky and Virginia utility regulators that share jurisdiction over the plants denied the upgrades as uneconomic, resulting in West Virginia ratepayers having to pick up an additional $22 million in costs for the plants.
The commission contended that its decision is the most affordable option for state ratepayers, citing American Electric Power testimony indicating that Appalachian Power would have to pay from $3.1 billion to $3.5 billion for replacement capacity at the Amos and Mountaineer plants, of which $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion would be allocated to West Virginia customers.
Ellis posited that electricity prices, which have risen sharply in West Virginia compared to other states as it has stuck with coal for electric power, would increase even more if federal regulations were to force AEP and FirstEnergy subsidiaries to shut down their in-state coal-fired power plants.
“I think it comes down to dollars and cents,” Ellis said. “Some people think it comes down to emissions, and that it’s worth it to get rid of the emissions.”
AEP and FirstEnergy have committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The planned lifespans for the Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell plants expire in 2040. FirstEnergy’s coal-fired Fort Martin and Harrison power stations are expected to operate until 2035 and 2040, respectively.
Ellis told the Public Energy Authority board that intermittent generation from wind and solar generation cannot reliably meet 100% of customer electrical requirements. Ellis cited graphs showing examples of 500-megawatt outputs at solar and wind facilities generating lower and more varied outputs than that of a baseload facility.
A baseload plant is operated to produce electricity at a constant rate and run continuously, meeting the minimum level of power demand.
Clean energy advocates point to several recent studies suggesting that moving away from fossil fuels as an anchor for power supply is feasible, even in the short term.
A study published in the science journal Nature Communications in October found that the most reliable renewable electricity systems are wind-heavy and capable of meeting countries’ electricity demand 72% to 91% of the time, although hundreds of hours of unmet demand might occur annually in systems that meet more than 90% of demand.
In an analysis published by the Yale School of the Environment in December, researchers from Stanford University and the University of British Columbia rejected arguments that depending on renewable energy sources would make electricity supply unreliable. The authors contended that electrical grids can handle much larger shares of renewable energy at little or no cost.
Board chairman and state Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch has pushed an “all of the above” approach to energy sources since the authority became active again last month after Justice appointed new members to its board.
“But at this point, I have my doubts that renewables can fill that baseload need,” Gaunch said after the meeting.
Coal-fired generation was responsible for 88% of West Virginia’s electricity in 2020, according to federal Energy Information Administration data. Coal accounted for less than a fifth of the nation’s electricity generation the same year.
A recent study published by the West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research found a dramatic difference in the direction of average prices of electricity for residential customers in West Virginia compared to the rest of the states in its regional electric grid.
Residential rates in the PJM region fell an average of about 1.6% per year over the past nine years to about 12.1 cents per kilowatt-hour, according to the study. West Virginia’s residential rates have risen by nearly 2 cents per kilowatt-hour in the past decade, and its industrial rates surpassed the PJM average starting in 2016.
The Public Energy Authority heard arguments that the state should act to make electric costs more attractive to businesses from leaders of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association and West Virginia Energy Users Group, which represents large industrial power users.
“I think one of the challenges that we’ve had in recent years is, frankly, a lack of energy diversity in West Virginia,” Manufacturers Association President Rebecca McPhail said. “That’s created some challenge, I think, in broadening our manufacturing economy in the state and attracting kind of a new kind of manufacturer to West Virginia.”
McPhail acknowledged and approved of fossil fuels’ position as the foundation for energy in the state.
Energy Users Group executive director Derrick Williamson contended that manufacturing and industrial customers were constrained by a lack of free-market competition for electric rates and monopoly utility regulation of how much they pay through those rates.
“We should be evaluating any entity that wants to participate and provide generation production resources in West Virginia as part of the solution,” Williamson said. “We need that diversity and durability in the power sector.”
Wednesday’s meeting was the first since Justice appointed Nick Preservati Jr., of the Charleston corporate law firm Spilman Thomas & Battle, to the board.
Preservati has a background in energy law. Preservati’s family controlled the mining company Met Resources LLC. He said the family sold its mining operations in 2018.
Board members complimented the speakers on their presentations.
The seven-member board consists of the secretaries of the departments of Commerce and Environmental Protection, and the director of the Economic Development Authority, along with four governor appointees, per state statute.
Justice’s appointees serving on the board are Preservati, former state Division of Energy director Jeff Herholdt, Jeff Allen, senior vice president at Pardee Resources Co., a Philadelphia-headquartered business that invests in natural resource properties, and Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia executive director Charlie Burd.