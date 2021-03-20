A month after ice storms cut power to some people for two weeks, state regulators have ordered utilities to hit higher reliability targets.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission order sets new reliability index targets and additional filing requirements for American Electric Power subsidiaries Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power and FirstEnergy subsidiaries Mon Power and Potomac Edison. The utilities proposed maintaining targets at 2012 levels.
“The improvement levels set by this order are a step in the right direction to focus the companies’ attention on achieving better levels of reliability, particularly for the worst performing circuits on the system,” commission Chairman Charlotte Lane said in a statement.
The commission directed the utilities to file petitions for reevaluation of the new targets by May 1, 2024, and propose new, “reasonably achievable” improvement reliability targets to set standards for fewer average outages per year and shorter outage durations.
Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye said the utility has reliability initiatives in place that will help it move toward the more stringent targets, including replacing aging transmission infrastructure, smart circuit technology deployment and cycle-based vegetation management.
Last month’s ice storms triggered a peak of 97,000 outages among Appalachian Power customers, leaving thousands in Southwestern West Virginia struggling to cook food and get warm with temperatures hovering in the 20s and teens.
West Virginia topped the country in total outages and percentage of outages for most of the week following the ice storms, according to national outage trackers powered by Data Fusion Solutions and Bluefield Studios LLC.
That’s in line with a Gazette-Mail review of seven years of nationwide electric reliability data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The review found outages have grown longer and more frequent for customers in West Virginia since 2013, outpacing national increases in those categories.
Appalachian Power’s System Average Interruption Duration Index, a reliability indicator measuring average yearly duration of outages, was 702 minutes, including major event days (when outages exceed the usual averages for a given day, like during severe weather) and 596 minutes, excluding them in 2013.
That means Appalachian Power customers were without power for an average of nearly 12 hours during the year, including days when severe weather or other factors drove outage metrics up.
In 2019, the most recent year for which Energy Information Administration data were available, those averages rose to 900 minutes and 650 minutes, with and without major event days, more than three and nearly five times the national averages for those respective categories.
Appalachian Power’s System Average Interruption Duration indices with and without major event days for its West Virginia customers have consistently been among the nation’s highest. The utility has had one of the longest average outage duration measures when excluding major event days in six of the past seven years, finishing with the highest such average in the country among investor-owned utilities each year from 2014 through 2016.
The number of outages experienced by Appalachian customers in 2019 more than doubled national averages, according to System Average Interruption Frequency indices.
West Virginia’s thick forests and rugged mountain terrain are part of the problem. Appalachian Power moved in 2014 to a cycle-based vegetation management approach in which all circuits are managed end to end every six years.
“[T]ree-caused outages will always be our greatest reliability challenge,” Moye said. “The cycle-based vegetation management program we began in 2014 has resulted in clearer rights-of-way, which helps shorten restoration times through improved access to our facilities. As the cycle-based program continues, we expect it to bring about improved reliability through fewer tree-caused outages.”
Electric reliability results of Mon Power and Potomac Edison also have been poorer since 2013.
“Providing safe, reliable power to our customers is central to everything we do, and we will work diligently to meet the new reliability targets ordered by the commission,” FirstEnergy spokesman Will Boye said.
In 2011, the state Public Service Commission instated rules for electric reliability requirements in response to outages caused by a December 2009 winter storm. Those rules required utilities to submit annual reliability reports listing outage duration and frequency data, number and causes of sustained power interruptions and planned improvements for utilities’ worst-performing circuits.
In 2012, a derecho left 1.6 million West Virginians without power, some for two weeks. Hurricane Sandy also caused significant outages. The following year, in an order that cited those two storms, the commission ordered all electric utilities to file time-cycle-based right-of-way vegetation control programs and status reports on planned improvements to storm response procedures.
The utilities last year filed to maintain the existing targets. Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power argued changes in targets would be premature until the first year of new vegetation management programs.
“It is reasonable for the commission to strengthen the targets to promote improved reliability for electric customers,” the commission’s order concluded.