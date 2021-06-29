West Virginia utility regulators want to hear what you have to say about a half-billion-dollar deal in which the natural gas provider to 215,000 customers across 50 counties will be sold to a Pennsylvania company.
The Public Service Commission is holding a public comment hearing July 20 on the proposed $540 million sale of Charleston-based Mountaineer Gas Co. to the King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based energy holding company UGI.
Mountaineer Gas and UGI filed a joint petition in January asking the commission to approve the sale, which includes an assumption of $140 million in debt.
UGI reported having $1.5 billion in total liquidity available at the end of its 2020 fiscal year in the January petition.
UGI said that month the acquisition would increase the company’s regulated utility rate base and customers served by nearly 14% and 30%, respectively. A rate base is the value of a company’s assets.
The parties’ joint filing said employees and local leadership of Mountaineer Gas involved in day-to-day operations would remain, and the company’s “day-to-day operational expertise” would not be adversely affected by the sale.
UGI told the commission it will maintain Mountaineer’s headquarters in West Virginia and the use of the “Mountaineer Gas Company” name.
The sale will not result in increased base rates for Mountaineer customers, the companies told the commission. Mountaineer will keep filing for expedited infrastructure-upgrade cost recovery under the state’s surcharge program every year.
The PSC's Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the commission representing residential customers; IGS Energy CNG Services, which has a contract with Mountaineer Gas to transport gas to its fueling station in Charleston; IGS Energy, a gas manager and transporter on Mountaineer Gas’ system; the West Virginia Energy Users Group, composed of large industrial users; gas gatherer Equitrans LP; gas supplier Direct Energy Business Marketing LLC; the West Virginia Laborers District Council; and the Proctor & Gamble Manufacturing Co., which operates a Berkeley County plant that is a Mountaineer customer; have all filed to intervene in the case.
“We look forward to becoming a part of the West Virginia community and investing in the safety and reliability of the Mountaineer system,” Robert F. Beard, executive vice president of natural gas at UGI, said in a January statement announcing the deal.
The public comment hearing will be held in person at 9:30 a.m. July 20 in the PSC's main hearing room at 201 Brooks Street, in Charleston.
Those who wish to submit comment to the commission but not participate in a public comment hearing may send a letter to the commission, at 201 Brooks Street, Charleston, WV 25301, or they may submit a comment on the commission website, www.psc.state.wv.us.
The commission will hold an evidentiary hearing after the public comment hearing. Both hearings will be streamed on the commission website.